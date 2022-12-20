Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Jeff Garlin Books First Post-Goldbergs Role With Netflix's Never Have I Ever
Jeff Garlin is returning to the small screen. The one-time Goldbergs actor has joined the cast of the fourth and final season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever. Deadline first reported the news. Garlin is set to play Len, who will help Devi's mother, Nirmala, consider whether she is finished...
TV Fanatic
1883 Boss Reveals Paramount+ Wanted to Change Major Deaths to Make Another Season
1883 concluded on Paramount+ earlier this year. Despite the streaming service ordering up a second season ahead of the finale, Taylor Sheridan has revealed that he wanted to end that chapter. However, Sheridan has opened up in a new interview with Deadline to reveal that Paramount+ wanted him to reverse...
TV Fanatic
WandaVision: Patti LuPone Lands Top-Secret Role on Agatha Harkness Spinoff
The cast of the WandaVision spinoff continues to impress. Deadline reported Wednesday that Patti LuPone had conjured up a role on Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While details are scarce, the outlet teases, “she may be playing a witch.”. Yes, you read that right. LuPone is a veteran actress and...
TV Fanatic
Nancy Drew: Kennedy McMann Says Goodbye as CW Drama Wraps Production
One of the best shows on TV has wrapped production. After four seasons, Nancy Drew ceased production this month, and series star Kennedy McMann took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the news. "& that’s a series wrap on nancy drew. the first photo is from last night, the...
TV Fanatic
Snowfall: FX Sets Premiere Date for Sixth and Final Season
FX confirmed this week that the sixth and final season would premiere Wednesday, February 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. Additionally, the final season of Snowfall will be internationally...
soaphub.com
All My Children Alum And Soap Opera Veteran Robert Gentry Passes Away At 81
Soap Hub has recently learned of the passing of soap hopper Robert Gentry on September 17, 2022, at the age of 81. Robert Gentry: Left His Unique Signature On Daytime. Gentry was best known for portraying Ross Chandler on All My Children from 1983 through 1990. Ross was the nephew of the devious and powerful Adam Chandler (played by the late, great David Canary) and the illegitimate son of his long-time rival Palmer Cortlandt (played by the late James Mitchell). The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations and had him working opposite onscreen daughter Lauren Holly (Julie Chandler) and onscreen wife Kathleen Noone (Ellen Dalton) a great deal.
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of. Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.
BET
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Is The Perfect Holiday Treat
The Best Man: The Final Chapters is officially here! The limited series, which is based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise is currently streaming on Peacock and catches up with Harper (Taye Diggs), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Candace (Regina Hall), and Murch (Harold Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Finds New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Congratulations are in order for Brandon Barash! Six years after his divorce from Kristen Storms, the Days of Our Lives star is once again a married man after he said "I do" with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony on Dec. 17, the actor calling himself "the luckiest man on the planet."
SheKnows
Sorry, Ladies: Looks Like Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Is Newly Engaged and Off the Market!
While The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle has been dealing with one trauma after another since mom Diane returned, things are going much, much better for portrayer Michael Mealor. And we suspect the smile on his handsome face will only get bigger in the days ahead, now that he and girlfriend Sasha have gotten engaged.
Rumors Are Swirling About Marcus Coloma's 'General Hospital' Exit
Many of us watch soap operas for the on-screen drama, but the off-screen drama is also half the fun. Now, things are heating up behind the scenes of General Hospital after Marcus Coloma’s recent exit. The actor has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine for the last three years, and has been a fan favorite throughout his tenure in the role. So, why did he leave?
TV Fanatic
Luther Movie: Netflix Unveils First Look and Premiere Date
The Luther franchise will return early next year, but it won't be a series. Netflix announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated follow-up movie will launch worldwide in March 2023. Luther: The Fallen Sun is the title. It has a certain ring to it, right?. Idris Elba returns for the movie,...
CNET
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
TV Fanatic
Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Casey Patrol
Do you ever get the sense the pieces of the puzzle might be more interesting than the final product?. Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 4 is a Doom Patrol adventure with no (current) Doom Patrol members, and it's all kinds of awesome. A large part of the awesome is the...
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Marcus Coloma, who plays Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," confirmed his impending exit from the ABC soap opera.
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene
Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Channel is planning ahead. Next month, the network will begin production on their first holiday movie of 2023. “A Biltmore Christmas,” led by Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will film entirely on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a national historic landmark known for its classic holiday traditions. Dustin Rikert serves as executive producer with Andrew Gernhard producing. John Putch directs the script, written by Marcy Holland. “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” says Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at Hallmark Media. “We know...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Alum’s Return Could Spell Doom for [Spoiler]
Ahead of her Wednesday, Dec. 21, comeback to The Bold and the Beautiful, Cassandra Creech shared to Instagram a photo that signified a change of heart for her character — or perhaps a change… to a heart specialist? Apparently, the doctor is now a cardiologist. “A new kind...
