Beatrix is Needs a Nice New Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Beatrix. I am a spayed female, brown tabby and white Domestic...
Harris Found Guilty of Assault in Connection with June Incident in Arcata
District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that today a Humboldt County jury found Joshua Lee Harris (31) of Arcata guilty of assault with a firearm, including the special allegation that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the crime. The case arose from an incident near Carlson Park in...
Nick Sheridan: ‘Charm, a quick wit and a bright smile’
My beautiful boy, Nicholas Sheridan, passed on to everlasting peace on December 12, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wy. Nick was born June 16, 1987 in Eureka, California to Gina and John Sheridan. He attended school in Eureka and Garberville, graduating high school in 2005. Immediately moving to Wyoming, he made many wonderful friends and enjoyed the outdoors and wide-open spaces, shooting and fishing whenever he could. Nick worked his way through school, earning his degree as a journeyman electrician with many certifications. Nick was passionate about his work in the oil fields and felt fortunate to support his family doing what he loved in Wyoming, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico.
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
EPD Will Be Conducting a DUI Checkpoint This Holiday Season
December 27, 2022, the Eureka Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint December 27th from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight at an undisclosed location. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road. “Impaired drivers put others...
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
A Very Jolly Pizza Delivery
This just tickled us and made us wish we lived close enough for delivery. Merry Christmas to Paul’s and all the small business owners who add so much fun to the holidays with their cheery decorations and seasonal ideas. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your...
[UPDATE 8:40 a.m.] Home on Fire in Fortuna This Morning
Just before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in Fortuna in flames near the intersection of Barry and Jenny Maxwell. The first report from first responder speaking over the radio to the dispatcher as they rushed to the scene said they saw heavy smoke and flame. When the first...
‘He’s What We Call a Sensitive Soul Guy’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Grizzly. I am a male, black and brown German Shepherd Dog...
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
New Fire at Residence in Rio Dell
In Rio Dell, a town hard hit by yesterday’s earthquake, a home in the 700 block of Ireland Street has caught fire. Multiple agencies have requested to respond–Loleta, Carlotta, Ferndale, and Fortuna are sending water tenders and there is a request for Ferndale to send their Type 1 engine to assist.
How Can You Help After This Earthquake?
Recovering from any type of disaster takes time and Humboldt County has a long road ahead. You can help by donating or volunteering with local organizations. Financial donations to assist with the response can be made directly to the following:. Rio Dell Fire Department- Venmo: @RioDellFire-Department, GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3036e4ec, or mailed...
Local Businesses Impacted by Earthquake are Asked to Fill Out Recovery Survey
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Were you impacted by Tuesday’s earthquake? We need your help to assess total damages suffered by our business community. Local businesses impacted by the earthquake are asked to complete a Business Recovery Survey created by the County’s Economic Development Department.
Community Christmas Event Planned for Rio Dell After Tuesday’s Earthquake Leaves Widespread Damage
Eel River Valley residents impacted by the December 20 earthquake are invited to a community Christmas gathering at the Rio Dell Fire Hall on Friday, December 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. The Christmas gathering will include a Toys for Tots distribution for local children, a visit with Santa...
Recovery Information from the Rio Dell Police Department
Press release from the City of Rio Dell’s Police Department:. The following information is being provided on behalf of the City of Rio Dell’s Police Department regarding earthquake response and recovery information:. WELFARE CHECKS. If requesting welfare checks for individuals who reside outside of the city limits of...
Man Found Guilty in 2016 Casino Robbery
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Yesterday, a Humboldt County jury found 29-year-old Aubrey Ross guilty of second-degree robbery of Cher-Ae Heights Casino on November 17, 2016. Surveillance video showed a masked, hooded person jumping a counter in the casino while wielding what appeared to be...
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Five Walks/Tours in January
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. On Sunday, January 1, join leaders Lynn Jones and Barbara Reisman for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s special New Year’s Day Walk at the Marsh. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BLM Adds 80 Acres Near Whitethorn to the King Range National Conservation Area
The King Range National Conservation Area on the California North Coast now includes 80 additional acres of important stream and forest habitat, following the Bureau of Land Management’s acquisition of lands near the community of Whitethorn with funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The newly acquired property...
