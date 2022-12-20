My beautiful boy, Nicholas Sheridan, passed on to everlasting peace on December 12, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wy. Nick was born June 16, 1987 in Eureka, California to Gina and John Sheridan. He attended school in Eureka and Garberville, graduating high school in 2005. Immediately moving to Wyoming, he made many wonderful friends and enjoyed the outdoors and wide-open spaces, shooting and fishing whenever he could. Nick worked his way through school, earning his degree as a journeyman electrician with many certifications. Nick was passionate about his work in the oil fields and felt fortunate to support his family doing what he loved in Wyoming, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO