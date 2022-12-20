ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Listen: Murphy on Ohio State's 2023 class, Buckeyes vs. Georgia

While Ohio State hasn't taken the field for a football game in nearly a month, there has been plenty going on with the Buckeyes. Since fans last saw the Scarlet and Gray at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State made the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team in the country, despite not beating Michigan or winning the Big Ten title this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia football: Jordan Hall senior highlights from the new DL signee

Georgia added Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside defensive lineman Jordan Hall to its Early Signing Period haul on Thursday, beating out Florida, Alabama, and LSU for the 6-foot-4, 310-pound top-100 prospect. Watch Hall's senior midseason highlights above. Hall finished his senior season with 106 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, nine sacks, 31...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs

Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class

Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

D.J. Uiagalelei transfer portal intel: 'Smoke' around Hawaii in pursuit of Clemson QB

Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still weighing his options in the transfer portal, but the former five-star recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Hawaii, who would love to land the ACC signal caller. 247Sports transfer portal insider Chris Hummer shared intel on possible Uiagalelei to Hawaii rumblings on Signing Day.
CLEMSON, SC
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022

Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

