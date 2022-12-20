Read full article on original website
Ryan Day, Ohio State grateful for Buckeyes' second chance entering CFP semifinal against Georgia
Ohio State was blown out, 45-23, by Michigan last month, but coach Ryan Day and company have new life. The Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff field with USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and Day said his players guys are fired up for the second chance.
Listen: Murphy on Ohio State's 2023 class, Buckeyes vs. Georgia
While Ohio State hasn't taken the field for a football game in nearly a month, there has been plenty going on with the Buckeyes. Since fans last saw the Scarlet and Gray at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State made the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 team in the country, despite not beating Michigan or winning the Big Ten title this year.
Georgia football: Jordan Hall senior highlights from the new DL signee
Georgia added Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside defensive lineman Jordan Hall to its Early Signing Period haul on Thursday, beating out Florida, Alabama, and LSU for the 6-foot-4, 310-pound top-100 prospect. Watch Hall's senior midseason highlights above. Hall finished his senior season with 106 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, nine sacks, 31...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football did not get a national championship recruiting bump and Kirby Smart knows why
ATHENS — Some might think that winning a national championship would have some grand impact on Georgia’s recruiting efforts. That they’d recruit even better now that they’ve shown proof of concept, that you can in fact win at Georgia. But that didn’t happen with the 2023...
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert ended spring practice this year with a bang with a pair of impressive touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ G-Day game that built up expectations about his 2022 season. He ultimately did not play as big of a role for Georgia as some expected, and on Wednesday, Gilbert decided to look for a new home at the collegiate level.
Indiana basketball All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis out against Kennesaw State
Indiana preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis is out due to precautionary reasons tonight as the No. 18 Hoosiers face Kennesaw State. This is the second consecutive missed game for Jackson-Davis. The 6-foot-9 senior Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounding (8.3 per game) and blocked shots (2.7 per...
Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs
Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class
Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
Recap: Tamar Bates' 19 points helps No. 18 Indiana hold off Kennesaw State, 69-55
A chilly night in Bloomington seemingly manifested into No. 18 Indiana's (10-3) narrow win over Kennesaw State, 69-55, on Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The two teams were tied 27-27 at halftime, but a strong final eight minutes allowed the Hoosiers to enter their 12-day holiday break on a high note.
Coach TV: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson Kennesaw State postgame
Watch and listen to what IU head coach Mike Woodson had to say following Indiana's win over Kennesaw State.
Anthony Evans Signs With Georgia
After originally committing to Arkansas, then Oklahoma, Anthony Evans flipped his pledge to Georgia in November. On National Signing Day, he made it official.
Peyton Woodring Signs With Georgia
Kicker Peyton Woodring has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer portal intel: 'Smoke' around Hawaii in pursuit of Clemson QB
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is still weighing his options in the transfer portal, but the former five-star recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection to Hawaii, who would love to land the ACC signal caller. 247Sports transfer portal insider Chris Hummer shared intel on possible Uiagalelei to Hawaii rumblings on Signing Day.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022
Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
WXIA 11 Alive
TIMELINE | When the Georgia chill will set in & when it will be coldest
ATLANTA — Here it comes - a very frosty Christmastime in Georgia. Don't expect much in the way of snow for Christmas, but starting tonight (Thursday, Dec. 22) the temperatures are going to dip a lot lower than most of us are used to. As you look ahead to...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
247Sports
