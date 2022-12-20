ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover New Information Regarding an Ancient Mass Extinction Event

Ancient mass extinction was preceded by a drop in a crucial trace element. According to a recent study from Florida State University, a major extinction event around 183 million years ago was preceded by a fall in the element molybdenum across Earth’s oceans. The decline shows that significantly more...
Good News Network

‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story

In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
dailygalaxy.com

Mysteries of Our Outer Solar System

Maxwell Moe, astrophysicist, NASA Einstein Fellow, University of Arizona via Gary M. Bernstein, Simon Portegies Zwart, BBC and NOVA. The coldest, darkest reaches of our Solar System – a region still to be visited by human spacecraft – is a strange, frigid cloud that contains material from other stars and an unconfirmed object known as Planet Nine that may actually be a planet-mass black hole. This forbidding uncharted region, an enormous bubble of material encasing the planets and our Sun, is known as the Oort Cloud. This far-away shell surrounding our Solar System underscores Edwin Hubble’s observation in 1936 that “with increasing distance, our knowledge fades, and fades rapidly. Eventually, we reach the dim boundary—the utmost limits of our telescopes. There, we measure shadows.”
ARTnews

A Human ‘Bog Body’ from a 5,000-Year-Old Ritual Sacrifice Has Been Discovered in Danish Bog

In October, archaeologists working with the Roskilde Museum (ROMU) in Denmark uncovered ancient human remains in a bog in Egedal, the museum announced in a statement early this month. During the dig, archaeologists uncovered the legs, pelvis, and jaw of a person who likely lived some 5,000 years ago. The skeleton did not contain traces of violence, such as knife marks or nasty breaks. However, archaeologist Emil Winther Struve nevertheless said that the team believes the remains were of a human sacrifice ritual. “The find fits into a proven tradition of ritually burying both objects, people and animals in the bog,” said...
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
DOPE Quick Reads

A Look Into the Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Study of Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice

Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
The Guardian

Botticelli’s Secret by Joseph Luzzi review – a great mystery in the picture

It is not unknown for tourists to faint in front of Botticelli’s 1486 masterpiece The Birth of Venus. Such swoons of delight have been labelled “Stendhal syndrome” after the French novelist, who first reported feeling overwhelmed by the art and monuments of Florence in 1817. Those who emerge today from the Uffizi Gallery needing a lie-down explain that it is because of the sheer beauty of Botticelli’s strawberry-blond goddess, arriving on land in her giant scallop shell. The image, at once fleshy and refined, luscious and bookish, is the perfect picture of an earthly paradise.
Virginian Review

Giant Stone Jars Found On A Plain In Laos Baffles Scientists

Thousands of huge stone jars have been discovered scattered over the landscape in the Eastern Asia country of Laos. Archaeological sites have been established in the area that extends over rice paddies, forests and hills. The area has become known as Plain of Jars where the stone jars have been dated at 2,500 years old. For what purpose were the giant stone jars used? How were the stone jars made? Those are two questions scientists have yet to determine. Located in the Xieng Khouang Province, some have speculated that giants may have lived there and created the gigantic stone jars. The jars vary in...
labroots.com

Solar System Moons: Miranda

The solar system has over 200 moons and exhibits some unique features, but one stands out as being extra weird. This is Miranda, which is one of Uranus’ 27 moons, and is just another example of how the universe is both a weird and wonderful place. While Miranda isn’t the largest moon of Uranus, its surface features definitely make it stand out among the rest, with its heavy cratering, huge cliffs and canyons, but also its giant surface streaks. Miranda gives the appearance of an object that was blown up and haphazardly pieced together again, which might make Humpty Dumpty blush.
