Listen to 'the bloop,' a strange noise recorded in the southern Pacific Ocean that stumped scientists for years
In 1997, scientists recorded a haunting noise from deep beneath the ocean's surface. The mystery took a decade to solve.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Information Regarding an Ancient Mass Extinction Event
Ancient mass extinction was preceded by a drop in a crucial trace element. According to a recent study from Florida State University, a major extinction event around 183 million years ago was preceded by a fall in the element molybdenum across Earth’s oceans. The decline shows that significantly more...
Good News Network
‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story
In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
dailygalaxy.com
Mysteries of Our Outer Solar System
Maxwell Moe, astrophysicist, NASA Einstein Fellow, University of Arizona via Gary M. Bernstein, Simon Portegies Zwart, BBC and NOVA. The coldest, darkest reaches of our Solar System – a region still to be visited by human spacecraft – is a strange, frigid cloud that contains material from other stars and an unconfirmed object known as Planet Nine that may actually be a planet-mass black hole. This forbidding uncharted region, an enormous bubble of material encasing the planets and our Sun, is known as the Oort Cloud. This far-away shell surrounding our Solar System underscores Edwin Hubble’s observation in 1936 that “with increasing distance, our knowledge fades, and fades rapidly. Eventually, we reach the dim boundary—the utmost limits of our telescopes. There, we measure shadows.”
A Human ‘Bog Body’ from a 5,000-Year-Old Ritual Sacrifice Has Been Discovered in Danish Bog
In October, archaeologists working with the Roskilde Museum (ROMU) in Denmark uncovered ancient human remains in a bog in Egedal, the museum announced in a statement early this month. During the dig, archaeologists uncovered the legs, pelvis, and jaw of a person who likely lived some 5,000 years ago. The skeleton did not contain traces of violence, such as knife marks or nasty breaks. However, archaeologist Emil Winther Struve nevertheless said that the team believes the remains were of a human sacrifice ritual. “The find fits into a proven tradition of ritually burying both objects, people and animals in the bog,” said...
Scientists Discover ‘Yellow Brick Road’ on Ocean Floor During Deep-Sea Expedition
Scientists have uncovered a wild discovery deep within the Pacific Ocean. According to reports, explorers are investigating this deep sea “yellow brick road” found just north of the Hawaiian Islands. The discovery came as scientists were investigating a deep sea ridge in the area. While there, they found...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
The tragedy at Cannibal Island, one of Stalin's most horrific labor camps
Photo: Михаил Григорьевич Прехнер (1911, Варшава — 1941, Таллин) — советский фотограф /Photo byWikimedia Commons / Public domain.
Digital Trends
Final messages from NASA’s Mars lander will bring a tear to your eye
It’s been known for some time that NASA’s InSight Lander was coming to the end of its operations on Mars after four years of service. And it looks as if its final communication with Earth has just taken place. The ability of the lander to maintain power has...
Monitoring volcanoes that could explode? A drone is on it.
Volcano eruptions can be scary if you don't know they're coming. Izabela Kraus / UnsplashBy keeping track of the ratio of certain gasses, it can predict when a volcano is likely to erupt.
Endangered pink iguana hatchlings seen for the first time on Galapagos island
Scientists have discovered hatchling and juvenile populations of the Galapagos pink land iguana, an endangered reptile native to a sole island on the Ecuadorean archipelago, for the first time since the species' discovery just decades ago.
A Look Into the Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Study of Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice
Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]
James Webb Space Telescope meets the 7 intriguing exoplanets of TRAPPIST-1
A non-descript star, TRAPPIST-1, is host to seven Earth-size planets and the James Webb Space Telescope is giving astronomers a thrilling new view of these worlds.
Botticelli’s Secret by Joseph Luzzi review – a great mystery in the picture
It is not unknown for tourists to faint in front of Botticelli’s 1486 masterpiece The Birth of Venus. Such swoons of delight have been labelled “Stendhal syndrome” after the French novelist, who first reported feeling overwhelmed by the art and monuments of Florence in 1817. Those who emerge today from the Uffizi Gallery needing a lie-down explain that it is because of the sheer beauty of Botticelli’s strawberry-blond goddess, arriving on land in her giant scallop shell. The image, at once fleshy and refined, luscious and bookish, is the perfect picture of an earthly paradise.
Giant Stone Jars Found On A Plain In Laos Baffles Scientists
Thousands of huge stone jars have been discovered scattered over the landscape in the Eastern Asia country of Laos. Archaeological sites have been established in the area that extends over rice paddies, forests and hills. The area has become known as Plain of Jars where the stone jars have been dated at 2,500 years old. For what purpose were the giant stone jars used? How were the stone jars made? Those are two questions scientists have yet to determine. Located in the Xieng Khouang Province, some have speculated that giants may have lived there and created the gigantic stone jars. The jars vary in...
LOOK: Stomach-churning Photo Shows Eel Escaping Heron’s Stomach in Mid-Air
In this incredible photo posted on both Twitter and Reddit, we see a heron flying through the air, its wings spread wide. However, that’s certainly not the focus of the photo. Right under the bird’s neck near its stomach, we see an eel has bursted through the bird and reaches for an escape below.
Three Giant Asteroids Will Have Close Encounter With Earth on Christmas Day
The three asteroids range in size, between that of a Boeing-777 and of a 50-story building.
Nine Crocodile Skulls Found Inside Ancient Egyptian Tombs
"This is a completely unusual discovery and the first of its kind in the history of research in Egypt," archaeologist Dr. Patryk Chudzik told Newsweek.
We could build space cities in asteroids like in sci-fi with this wild concept
A futuristic study suggests that a spinning, rubbly asteroid could support a massive space settlement the size of Manhattan.
labroots.com
Solar System Moons: Miranda
The solar system has over 200 moons and exhibits some unique features, but one stands out as being extra weird. This is Miranda, which is one of Uranus’ 27 moons, and is just another example of how the universe is both a weird and wonderful place. While Miranda isn’t the largest moon of Uranus, its surface features definitely make it stand out among the rest, with its heavy cratering, huge cliffs and canyons, but also its giant surface streaks. Miranda gives the appearance of an object that was blown up and haphazardly pieced together again, which might make Humpty Dumpty blush.
