Read full article on original website
Related
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House
The nearly $1.7 trillion government funding package boosts defense and domestic spending and includes more than $44 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.
UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media
Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. But Badenoch said the plan would "harm multiple economies across the world and impact global supply chains in batteries, electric vehicles and wider renewables", according to the FT. The subsidies, "also undermine our shared goals to promote free and fair trade internationally", The Times quoted Badenoch as saying.
Abortion rights groups look to build on their victories with new ballot measures
Energized by a perfect record on ballot measures in last month’s midterm elections, abortion-rights groups are setting their sights on more victories over the next two years. Activists are already planning citizen-led ballot initiatives that would enshrine abortion rights in the constitutions of 10 states: Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri,...
Senate Votes To Add New Protections For Pregnant Workers
Lawmakers also voted to expand protections for pumping breast milk at work to millions of women.
BBC
Cost of Supreme Court Indyref2 case revealed
The Scottish government spent more than £250,000 on the Supreme Court case about holding another independence referendum, new figures show. The Supreme Court ruled in November that the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent. Scottish government figures show £251,728.69 was spent on the...
What Minnesota's most diverse Legislature means for policy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota convenes its most diverse Legislature to-date in January, with some of its newest members saying they plan to use their history-making elections to pass policies to protect the minority communities they represent.Solidifying transgender rights, banning "conversion therapy," safeguarding abortion access and legalizing marijuana are among the goals shared by some of the newly elected lawmakers and seasoned legislators who have been working for years on issues important to underrepresented communities. Now, they feel there is momentum to push the issues forward."It's really going to change the dynamics of what people expect lawmakers to look...
Engadget
Two men allegedly hacked JFK's taxi dispatch system with Russian help
Would you pay a few bucks to skip an interminably long taxi wait line at the airport? That's essentially what Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman did, according to the DOJ, except they focused on taxi drivers. The two men, both from Queens, have been arrested for hacking into JFK's taxi dispatch system with the help of Russian nationals. From September 2019 and September 2021, they charged drivers $10 to jump ahead of JFK's taxi queue. Typically, those cars are sent out depending on their order of arrival.
Hillicon Valley — FCC proposes $300 million fine for robocalls
The Federal Communications Commission is recommending a $300 million fine following the biggest robocall operation the agency has ever investigated. Meanwhile, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released from jail after securing a $250 million bail as he awaits trial. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber…
POLITICO
Two ways the economy could tilt in 2023
DIVERGENT PATHS — It’s almost hard to believe, given conventional wisdom from just a few weeks back. But the relatively rosy scenario for the economy next year — sinking inflation and no recession — is no longer a fanciful dream akin to pigs taking flight. It’s...
POLITICO
The year in the future
Sometimes it’s worth stopping to take a look back at the future. When we launched this newsletter back at the beginning of April, it was with a promise to track the future before it got built — to figure out who was crafting the landscape we’d all be inhabiting 10, 20 even 50 years from now, and then cover the collision of rulemakers and rule-breakers that will define how it takes shape. Our big initial targets were “the explosive growth of crypto,” “who’s guarding the public interest as the metaverse evolves,” and the rise of AI and other transformative technologies.
Comments / 0