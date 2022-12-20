Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
Twitter reacts to Alabama's Early Signing Period recruiting title
Alabama wrapped up the Early Signing Period, putting together the highest-rated class the program has ever signed. In all, Bama is bringing in seven 247Sports Composite five-star recruits to the Capstone next season, as Bama has reloaded in a big way. Here's a look at some of the social media...
Nick Saban says he's happy with two QBs in Alabama's 2023 class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama, during Nick Saban’s tenure, has made it a point of emphasis to not only sign one quarterback each recruiting cycle but also land a talented prospect. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide signed two of the top 11 quarterbacks in the country. Eli Holstein and...
Alabama Football Star Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o will play in the 2023 Senior Bowl. The game announced Thursday that To’oto’o accepted an invitation, which means he'll forgo a fifth year of eligibility to enter next year's NFL Draft. To’oto’o earned first-team All-SEC honors this season with 90 tackles and...
Inside How Alabama Landed the Top Two In-State Recruits: James Smith and Qua Russaw
The two players have been close ever since they met as high school freshmen, and now they'll continue to be teammates and friends at the next level with the Crimson Tide.
Elite DB Tony Mitchell signs with Alabama
In-state defensive back Tony Mitchell, who has been committed to the Crimson Tide since the summer, has signed with Alabama. The Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson product is a major piece to the next wave of talent set to infuse itself in Tuscaloosa come 2023, particularly in the secondary. It’s welcome news...
Four-Star Quarterback Signs With Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The La., native ranks No. 74 nationally, No. 9 in quarterbacks, and No. 5 in the state of La., according to 247Sports Composite. The senior is a dual-threat quarterback with incredible accuracy, can make positive plays...
Mississippi’s 2x Mr. Football Officially Signs with Alabama
After arriving in Tuscaloosa last Friday to help the Crimson Tide prepare for Saturday's Sugar Bowl versus Kansas State. Brayson Hubbard returned to Ocean Springs (Miss) High School to officially become a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Don't be fooled by Hubbard's ranking. The 6-foot-2 190-pound athlete out of...
Alabama Signs JUCO Speedster Receiver
The Alabama Crimson Tide is having a busy Wednesday as the college football world is celebrating National Early Signing Day for the class of 2023. The Tide is currently securing the No. 1 class in the country and one of the highlights is JUCO wide receiver Malik Benson. Benson signed...
National analyst breaks down what Montgomery 5-stars bring to Alabama
Alabama just landed two of its most important targets in the 2023 cycle in five-star defensive lineman James Smith and five-star edge Qua Russaw. The Montgomery (Ala.) Carver duo joins what was already a loaded Crimson Tide signing class, vaulting UA even further atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
5-Star Recruit Has Brutally Honest Reason For Why He Flipped From Iowa To Alabama
Alabama surprised the college football world by flipping five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Iowa just one day before the early national signing day period opened. The Iowa native announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday, saying "Home away from home. Roll Tide." When asked why he decided to join Nick...
Meet the Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting Class of 2023
The Crimson Tide added five on the offensive line, four apiece at defensive back, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver, two quarterbacks and running backs, plus a tight end and kicker.
Alabama protects home court, defeating Jackson State
Alabama gave Jackson State their fifth consecutive loss in a heavy contest at Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday evening. The post Alabama protects home court, defeating Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Woman shot, killed in Ensley identified
A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.
wvtm13.com
Construction students at Huffman High School making a difference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A group of students at Huffman High School are using a particular skillset that's making a difference in their direct community. Maurice Teron, Jordan Thomas, and Junior Hernandez are apart of the Academy of Architecture and Construction. They will be college and career ready by graduation.
wbrc.com
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the season of giving and one young man received the gift of a lifetime. After walking to and from work and school, a group surprised him with a car Wednesday afternoon. Co-workers, friends, even strangers gathered to bless him following a Secret Santa event...
wvtm13.com
Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Three people of interest are in custody. They were detained in a police pursuit. ORIGINAL: A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to […]
