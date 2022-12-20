ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County DCFS holds annual Feed 100 Families food drive

Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Staff from Kenosha...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Indian Trail junior Aryana Olivera recognized in New York Times writing contest

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
Kenoshan of the Week: Marta McAllister

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Reinvent, not retire. That’s the motto that Marta McAllister lived by...
KENOSHA, WI
She Once Worked at Burger King

On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Christmas Eve tradition: Tom & Jerry fundraiser set for Saturday at Swede’s

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Love others, support the community and behold traditions. Local residents will celebrate these three core values at the annual...
KENOSHA, WI
There is nothing better than a snow day

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. Technology has transformed our universe, made life easier and connected us to the world. In the...
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire

A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kenosha teen accused of shooting at officers, held on $250,000 bond

A Kenosha teenager is accused of shooting at Kenosha Police officers Wednesday afternoon and now faces numerous felony charges. Leonatay L. Lowery, 17, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated felon.
KENOSHA, WI
During snow, wind, Racine deputy says driving slowly is key

RACINE, Wis. – While staying home is the best thing to do during a winter storm, if you do need to head out on the roads, law enforcement wants your help in keeping everyone safe. FOX6 News rode along with Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Schmaling Thursday night, Dec....
RACINE, WI
Wisconsin SE Closings & Delays - Winter Storm Warning issued

MILWAUKEE — AWinter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Several districts have announced school closings for tomorrow: Waukesha, Elmbrook, Kenosha, West Allis, and Racine are among them. You can see a full list of closings and delays here.
WISCONSIN STATE

