Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Related
kenosha.com
Kenosha County DCFS holds annual Feed 100 Families food drive
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Staff from Kenosha...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
kenosha.com
Indian Trail junior Aryana Olivera recognized in New York Times writing contest
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Marta McAllister
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Reinvent, not retire. That’s the motto that Marta McAllister lived by...
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
kenosha.com
Christmas Eve tradition: Tom & Jerry fundraiser set for Saturday at Swede’s
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Love others, support the community and behold traditions. Local residents will celebrate these three core values at the annual...
CBS 58
Two women call 911 in alleged hostage situation, leading to arrest of Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a hostage situation late Wednesday, Dec. 21, leading to one arrest. Two women from Palmyra, one 34-year-old and one 26-year-old were reportedly being held against their will before calling 911 during an escape attempt from a residence near N. 77th St. and W. Hampton.
kenosha.com
There is nothing better than a snow day
For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. Technology has transformed our universe, made life easier and connected us to the world. In the...
CBS 58
Children of missing Franklin woman, Sandra Eckert, prepare for another holiday without answers
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Holiday stress comes in all sizes. For the children of a Franklin grandmother who's been missing for nearly two years, sadly, this Christmas comes without answers. The last 21 months have been a series of highs and lows for Sandra Eckert's children. They're still waiting...
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
'Home Alone 2: Lost in Milwaukee': The holiday classic that never was
MILWAUKEE — Months after the 1990 film “Home Alone” smashed box office records, the movie’s writer and producer, the legendary John Hughes, started to work on a sequel which would eventually become 1992’s “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”. The sequel, just like...
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha teen accused of shooting at officers, held on $250,000 bond
A Kenosha teenager is accused of shooting at Kenosha Police officers Wednesday afternoon and now faces numerous felony charges. Leonatay L. Lowery, 17, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated felon.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine family sends Racine Bingo holiday cards to share their love for the city
RACINE — Racine Bingo could be the newest craze this holiday season. Greeting cards have all been sent and the Christmas rush is at its peak. A local family in Racine sent unique holiday cards to share their love for the City of Racine’s establishments, activities and events.
Loved ones hoping for clues in mysterious disappearance of Wisconsin man Ronald Henry
“He likes to be around people,” Tonya Makinye told Dateline about her son, Ronald. “He loves helping people.”. Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Henry was last seen on December 5, 2022, in Platteville, Wisconsin. Tonya told Dateline that Ronald grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with seven siblings. “Ronald was my third...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
During snow, wind, Racine deputy says driving slowly is key
RACINE, Wis. – While staying home is the best thing to do during a winter storm, if you do need to head out on the roads, law enforcement wants your help in keeping everyone safe. FOX6 News rode along with Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Schmaling Thursday night, Dec....
wearegreenbay.com
Four-year-old dies at Wisconsin hospital, caregivers accused of homicide/child abuse
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide/child abuse that occurred on Friday, December 16, in Milwaukee County. According to a release, at around 5:00 p.m., a four-year-old was presented at a local hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died. The...
Woman dies while cleaning Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
WISN
Wisconsin SE Closings & Delays - Winter Storm Warning issued
MILWAUKEE — AWinter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Several districts have announced school closings for tomorrow: Waukesha, Elmbrook, Kenosha, West Allis, and Racine are among them. You can see a full list of closings and delays here.
Comments / 0