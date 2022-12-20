ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office

By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, Geneva Sands, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN. The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel's final report,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy