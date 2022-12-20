woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.

