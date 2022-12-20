Read full article on original website
N.J. homeless shelters prepare for rush as freezing temps spread across state
Shelters across New Jersey are bracing for a surge in visitors as freezing temperatures force the homeless population indoors. A dangerous flash freeze could follow rain, flooding and 60 mile-per-hour winds Thursday as many New Jersey families prepare for the holiday weekend. The forecast means most families in the Garden...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
Gov. Murphy announces appointments to Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday the appointments of 10 public members to the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council. The Council, which was established under Executive Order No. 305, will provide recommendations for uses of the funds that the State of New Jersey is receiving as a result of nationwide settlement agreements with several opioid manufacturers and distributors for their contributions to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
NJ minimum wage stops just north of $14 per hour on its way, next year, to $15
Minimum wage in New Jersey is going up a buck and change to $14.03 per hour, starting Jan. 1. Another minimum wage increase is scheduled to happen in 2024 to meet Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of $15 an hour.
New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores
In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
New Jersey's Cannabis Training Apprenticeship
NJ develops first in nation cannabis training program.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey is developing one of the first apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.
Smaller N.J. adult legal weed businesses can soon get grants as state launches $10M equity program
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. New Jersey will launch a $10 million grant program to help financially strapped would-be cannabis operators. The New Jersey Economic Development...
All NJ Motor Vehicle Commission facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 26th for the state holiday
NEW JERSEY – All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) facilities, including agencies, road test sites, and inspection stations, will be closed Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of the state holiday. All NJMVC facilities will be open for regular business the rest of the week, including on Saturday,...
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
NJ taxpayers are footing a $20 million bill for temp workers’ health care, Rutgers report says
A warehouse worker walks through an aisle. Temporary workers account for about one quarter of New Jersey's growing warehouse industry. The analysis is deeply critical of temp workers’ low wages and lack of benefits. [ more › ]
Biden-Harris administration awards more than $6M to New Jersey in ‘Internet for All’ planning grants
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that New Jersey received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. New Jersey...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
