New Jersey State

94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
Gov. Murphy announces appointments to Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday the appointments of 10 public members to the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council. The Council, which was established under Executive Order No. 305, will provide recommendations for uses of the funds that the State of New Jersey is receiving as a result of nationwide settlement agreements with several opioid manufacturers and distributors for their contributions to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts

Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores

In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
Biden-Harris administration awards more than $6M to New Jersey in ‘Internet for All’ planning grants

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that New Jersey received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. New Jersey...
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ

If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
