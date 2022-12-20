ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Kolter Lands $240M Construction Loan for Oceanfront Fort Lauderdale Condos

Kolter Group scored a $240 million construction loan to build an oceanfront luxury condo complex in Fort Lauderdale in a sign of the strength of South Florida’s financing market despite this year’s interest rate hikes. The development, called Selene Oceanfront Residences, will feature two 26-story towers, totaling 194...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

