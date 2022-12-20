Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Commercial Observer
Downtown Columbia Closes the Year with 3 New Leases
A trio of tenants have inked leases at The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Downtown Columbia, Md., portfolio this month, bringing the total amount of office space leased in 2022 to 230,000 square feet. Venture X, a coworking concept, signed for 22,000 square feet within 60 Corporate Center beginning in July...
Commercial Observer
Shawn Townsend to Lead DC Restaurant Industry in Challenging Post-Pandemic Moment
The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) has tapped Shawn Townsend as its next president and CEO, effective mid-January, replacing Kathy Hollinger. For more than 90 years, RAMW, a 501(c)6 trade association, has promoted and represented the interests of restaurants and the regional food service industry in the District, Northern Virginia and Maryland. It currently has more than 700 members.
Commercial Observer
Dance Studio and Driving School Sign Leases at Silver Spring Office Building
An office building at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring, Md., is filling up fast. Owner RFF/Old Columbia I has added three new tenants, totaling nearly 10,000 square feet, bringing the 34,000-square-foot building to 90 percent occupancy. Rent in the building is approximately $24 a square foot. Arthur Murray...
After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire
With a new report from the City Fire Dept.'s Board of Inquiry, we took a close look at their analysis throughout the incident.
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
Faidley's continues holiday tradition, will move to new location in 2023
Many crab cakes claim to be the best in Baltimore, But at Faidley's in Lexington Market, they have the nationwide appeal to approve it.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Plaza Update (Openings, Closings, and Coming Soon)
Below is a list of several recent openings and closings in the Germantown Plaza shopping center on Wisteria Dr. in Germantown. Lotte Plaza Market (13069 Wisteria Drive) closed its doors on November 27th. While a replacement has not been announced, we’ve been told another international grocery store will likely be taking its place. The Lotte locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring all remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian groceries. Per its website, Lotte started with a single store on Veirs Mill Road in1989 and now has a dozen locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Florida. “Our goal is to open 50 Lotte Plaza Market locations by 2030.”
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
Commercial Observer
WC Smith Promotes Brad Fennell to COO
Brad Fennell, a 35-year veteran of Washington, D.C.-based real estate developer and management company WC Smith, will become the firm’s first-ever chief operating officer effective Jan. 1. Over his career, Fennel has held numerous positions within the company, and over the past two decades has been responsible for the...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights Yesterday (Wed.)
From MPD sent at 4:25pm: “Alert: Shooting in the 1400 block of Girard St, NW. No lookout.”. From MPD sent at 6:41pm: “The Third District is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, NW. An adult male was struck with gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information that may assist is asked contact 202-727-9099.”
alxnow.com
Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions
If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
fox5dc.com
Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward
WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
Wbaltv.com
Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
Gordon Lambert Of Baltimore Dies, 36
A community is mourning the loss of a Baltimore father who passed away shortly before the holidays, according to an obituary. Baltimore native Gordon D. Lambert, Jr., 36, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12. He leaves behind his two children, Sean and Micaila, a sister, parents, and many other family members and friends, the obituary continues.
WBUR
Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical
In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It's now known as the "Highway to Nowhere." The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N'namdi is skeptical of the city's ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
