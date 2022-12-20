Read full article on original website
'Please don't let her go': Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The call Tabitha Carson got from staff at her daughter's school Monday immediately set off alarm bells. An employee at Oakdale STEAM Elementary in Rock Hill was calling to tell Carson her daughter's father was at the school to pick the girl up.
Former FBI assistant director offers perspective on missing 11-year-old case
Expanded access to shelter and care in Mecklenburg County will be made available ahead of sub-freezing temperatures. Duke Energy preparing for threat of bad weather as the holidays inch closer. Updated: 8 hours ago. While the threat for severe weather isn't major in the Charlotte area, Duke Energy crews are...
Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Large...
Bail bondsman won't be charged after deadly Gastonia shooting, district attorney says
The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. Three adults and several pets were inside the home at the time of the fire on Wednesday night. Shelters and expanded services prepared for cold weather in Charlotte. Updated: 19 hours...
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband 'put her family in danger,' court documents say
Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. According to the CMPD, Ofc. Dean Lauber suffered a medical emergency at home on Dec. 19 and was taken to the hospital. 21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer...
Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders
A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
Hickory Woman Arrested In Alexander County
29-year old Erin Marie Mecimore of Hickory was arrested on Monday in Alexander County. She was served arrest warrants for failure to appear on a charge of assault with serious injury with a minor present. Mecimore was a also served warrants for probation violation. She has been released with a secured bond of $8,000 and is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on January 9th 2023.
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He's charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington.
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat
On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He's being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m.
Charlotte man charged with custodial interference after abducting child
State troopers caught him more than 100 miles northeast of the Charlotte area just hours after removing the second child from a Rock Hill elementary school.
Salisbury Police donate more than 100 bikes to celebrate the holidays
Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system. A local mom is reunited with her children after they were illegally taken by their father, prompting police to issue an alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. A large police presence was seen at the home of a missing 11-year-old...
Man Stabbed To Death In Western Alexander County, Woman Charged
A man was reportedly stabbed to death overnight in Alexander County. Alexander County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested 27-year old Taylor Adele Snook and charged her with murder. Deputies responded to a location off Highway 64-90 west of Taylorsville.
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence was seen at the home of a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius on Wednesday. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived at the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m.
Greensboro man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has been sentenced to just over 21 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges, according to the Department of Justice. Mitchell Danyell Banks, 43, was convicted of all fourteen counts of the indictment against him on June 16. The offenses all occurred in Greensboro.
