Rowan County, NC

WBTV

Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system

Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Large...
ROCK HILL, SC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Pleads Guilty To Pair Of Murders

A Stony Point man pleaded guilty to a pair of murders last week in Alexander County Superior Court. Robert Bryan Hoover entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 13, to two counts of Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 292-363 months in prison (24 years and 4 months to 30 years and 3 months).
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Arrested In Alexander County

29-year old Erin Marie Mecimore of Hickory was arrested on Monday in Alexander County. She was served arrest warrants for failure to appear on a charge of assault with serious injury with a minor present. Mecimore was a also served warrants for probation violation. She has been released with a secured bond of $8,000 and is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on January 9th 2023.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill

Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
HICKORY, NC
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Charged With Assault Using Baseball Bat

On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 26-year old Johnathon Marcus Gordon of Taylorsville following the report involving an assault. Gordon allegedly stuck a victim with a baseball bat. The victim suffered non-threatening injuries. Gordon was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center for assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He’s being held with a secured bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in County District Court on January 9th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. house fire displaces four people

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Thursday. Fire officials said that a grease fire was reported in the kitchen of a home in the 8000 block of Karriker Road just after 9:00 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Stabbed To Death In Western Alexander County, Woman Charged

A man was reportedly stabbed to death overnight in Alexander County. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested 27-year old Taylor Adele Snook and charged her with murder. Deputies responded to a location off Highway 64-90 west of Taylorsville. Here is a release from Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

