29-year old Erin Marie Mecimore of Hickory was arrested on Monday in Alexander County. She was served arrest warrants for failure to appear on a charge of assault with serious injury with a minor present. Mecimore was a also served warrants for probation violation. She has been released with a secured bond of $8,000 and is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on January 9th 2023.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO