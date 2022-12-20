Read full article on original website
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
North West pranks Kim Kardashian by ‘shaving off’ her eyebrows: ‘Not funny’
That’s one hair-raising gag. Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, loves to post videos on TikTok — and just pranked her mom with the help of a filter that makes eyebrows appear thinner than they are. North, 9, filmed herself holding a pink facial razor and rubbing it along the top of Kardashian’s brows (without actually shaving anything) while the mom of four slept. After waking up Kim, North showed her the version of her face with the “Thin Brows” filter, tricking her into thinking she’d done some DIY shaping. “North, this is not funny,” Kim replied. Though she wasn’t pleased with the prank, the Skims...
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Khloé Kardashian isn’t happy with Lamar Odom’s upcoming documentary
Khloé Kardashian isn’t happy with Lamar Odom’s upcoming documentary. The former basketball player, known for his turmoil in different aspects of his life and career, will share his side of the story and what led to the end of his marriage to Kardashian. The shocking new documentary...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
Scott Disick and Travis Barker: EVERYBODY Knows They Can't Stand Each Other, Report Claims
Scott Disick only stopped trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian after she remarried three times. All three of those weddings were with Travis Barker. Life is complicated sometimes. For months, multiple outlets and insiders have observed the gulf between Scott and Travis. They’re part of the same large celebrity family....
Jenelle Evans: David Eason Dumped Me on My Birthday!
Former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans turned 31 this week. Obviously, Jenelle is no longer a teen, but she’s still living the mom life, having regained custody of two of her three children. Plus, after years of financial difficulty, Jenelle joined OnlyFans over the summer, and she claims to...
Jordyn Woods Addresses Rumored Shade Thrown At Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Over 'Natural Lip' Video
Nothing to see here folks! After being accused of shading former best friend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods put the rumors to bed. The model told The Kardashians star's fans that she didn't throw shade "towards anyone" after boasting about her own naturally plump lips — given the extensive amount of filler Jenner has admitted to getting.
Jordyn Woods Reveals Whether She Really Dissed Kylie Jenner With ‘Natural Lip’ TikTok Video
Jordyn Woods, 25, is responding to fans thinking she shaded her ex best friend Kylie Jenner, 25, and her lip fillers when she shared her own natural full lips, in a new TikTok video. The model denied the accusations and wrote in the comments section that she didn’t mean shade “towards anyone” with the clip, which was set to lyrics about Angelina Jolie‘s lips in “Party Monster” by The Weeknd. “Ooooo the shade low key 🧐,” one fan wrote before Jordyn responded with, “There’s no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on🤍.”
Khloe Kardashian Inspires Massive Air Jordan 1 Price Increase
Khloe Kardashian’s sneaker choices have caught the eye of many women. Khloe Kardashian has worn some very nice sneakers over the years. Of course, the Kardashians have been blessed with some truly amazing shoes over the years. This is because of Kim’s marriage to Kanye where she got access to unlimited Yeezys.
'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Sparks Marriage Trouble Rumors After 'Ruined' Birthday
There may be trouble in paradise between Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason, again. According to The Sun, Evans and Eason may be on the outs based on the reality star's latest social media activity. The ordeal revolves around Evans' birthday, which she said was "ruined" by her husband.
Inside Mason Disick’s lavish bar mitzvah: Food trucks, cake, balloons and more
Mason Disick’s famous family went all out for his lavish bar mitzvah. The night celebrating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child – who turned 13 on Dec. 14 – included a massive cake, group dancing and wild fashion choices. New video obtained by TMZ shows Mason’s 8-year-old brother, Reign, who shares a birthday with the bar mitzvah boy, being hoisted up onto partygoers’ shoulders at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday. However, Mason was still the star of the celebration as he was presented with a giant, two-tier cake decorated with Star of David symbols and topped with celebratory...
LaNisha Cole reflects on ‘leaving toxic relationships’ after shading Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is getting real about “leaving toxic relationships” after seemingly shading Nick Cannon. After posing in front of a sign reading, “It’s OK to change your mind,” on Tuesday, the photographer wrote a lengthy Instagram Story statement about “choosing to do better” in the future. “I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here,” the “Price Is Right” alum, 40, explained. “Yes I’ve made mistakes,” Cole continued. “Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in...
Teresa Giudice to Todd and Julie Chrisley: Prison is Gonna Suck!
Teresa Giudice has some words of wisdom to pass along to her fellow reality stars. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent 11 months in prison back in 2015 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges. Similarly, Todd and Julie Chrisley pleaded guilty this summer to defrauding the government...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, 4, Lost Her 1st Tooth In Cute New Video
True Thompson is getting to be such a big girl! Khloe Kardashian revealed on her Dec. 20 Instagram Story that 4-year-old True has officially lost her first tooth. With a reindeer antler filter on, True was encouraged by her doting mother to tell viewers the big news. “‘I lost my toe! I lost my teeth! I lost my toe!” True exclaimed.
Diddy celebrates twin daughters' 16th birthday with epic party — and Range Rovers
It was a super Sweet 16 for Sean “Diddy” Combs' twins. Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs celebrated turning 16 years old with an epic birthday party filled with two fashionable intergalactic looks, friends, music and a major gift: matching Range Rovers. “Happy 16th birthday to my...
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Breaks Her Silence Over Jaylan Mobley Split
Leah Messer is opening up about her split from ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley for the first time. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star said she was "doing great" as she embarks on her "healing process" after splitting from Mobley in October – just two months after the pair had gotten engaged.
Sister Wives at War: Would Paedon Actually Fight Kody?!?
Paedon Brown is not a fan of his father. This is not exactly a secret at this point. Just this past September, for example, Paedon dragged Kody pretty hard for essentially declaring himself the undisputed king of his household, stating on social media:. “Any king who has to say, ‘I...
