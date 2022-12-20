ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts Addresses Injury Status

By Jason Hall
WOWI 103 JAMZ
WOWI 103 JAMZ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsWNs_0jp8G8gP00
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed he's "dealing with something" amid reports that he suffered an injury during Sunday's (December 18) win against the Chicago Bears.

On Monday (December 19), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero , Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that Hurts was doubtful for Saturday (December 24) game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder.

Hurts, however, said he's "taking it day-by-day" and seemed to imply that there's a possibility he'll play, while acknowledging his injury status.

"Everybody knows that I'm dealing with something, I think that's pretty public," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday (December 20). "It's out there. I'm not one to really talk about myself. Obviously, being the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, you can't run from that. But I'm taking everything one day at a time with it and preparing against a really good defense."

Hurts reportedly experienced the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game just prior to completing a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown , which he followed up with a touchdown run, Pelissero reported.

Hurts is currently a candidate for the NFL MVP award, having led the Eagles to a league best 13-1 record while throwing for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions on 286 of 425 passing, as well as recording 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on 156 rushing attempts.

Backup Gardner Minshew is expected to start if Hurts is unavailable for Saturday's game.

Minshew, a former standout at Washington State, has an 8-14 record as an NFL starter, as well as 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 544 of 861 passing in 30 total appearances.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Former Eagles wide receiver suspended by NFL for gambling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy.NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved.The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.Austin's attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football."The NFL suspended Miles...
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Quarterback Announcement

Needing just one win to clinch the NFC East and potentially the top seed in the entire conference, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to take on their next challenge - the rival Dallas Cowboys - without Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts. On Thursday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni officially ruled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The surprisingly successful history of Eagles backup QBs

Backup quarterback is one of the most important positions on any football team, and recent Eagles history sure bears that out. Only once since 2005 has the Eagles’ opening-day quarterback taken every meaningful snap all year, and that was Carson Wentz in 2016. Every other year, the starter has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL 'Bet of the Week'

Colin Cowherd: “My bet of the week is the Dolphins beat, and beat soundly the Green Bay Packers. It’s nice beating the rebuilding Rams and the Bears. Miami has been told for three weeks that they don’t belong, they stink, and they get 48 hours of extra prep, at home with that super smart coach. That Miami loss in Buffalo was one of the best losses of the year. They outplayed them, they outsmarted them, they out-planned them, they outcoached them, Josh Allen just won the game… Did we make that bet officially??”
GREEN BAY, WI
WOWI 103 JAMZ

WOWI 103 JAMZ

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
653
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-Hop and R&B All Day

 https://103jamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy