ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

TikTok User Who Vowed to Kill Migrants Had Huge Weapons Cache in Garage: Feds

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKBUv_0jp8FSyF00
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

A Missouri man facing federal charges over threats he made on TikTok to shoot migrants as well as law enforcement officers at the southern border was sitting on an veritable arsenal of high-powered weapons, according to an inventory of items seized in October by FBI agents. The document, which was unsealed Tuesday and obtained by The Daily Beast, says a search of 32-year-old Jonathan O’Dell’s garage turned up sniper rests, AR-15 and a silencer, a Ruger 9mm pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, two rifles, a .45 caliber pistol, a .44 caliber revolver, a black powder rifle, two knives in sheaths, a hatchet, a gas mask, a ballistic helmet, exploding targets, body armor with loaded magazines and shotgun rounds, numerous boxes of ammunition, and… an iPhone in a “Peanuts” case. O’Dell’s co-defendant Bryan C. Perry, 37, opened fire on FBI agents who showed up to execute the warrant, investigators say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tU7G7_0jp8FSyF00

A partial list of the alleged contents of O’Dell’s garage.

U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri

Read it at U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri

Comments / 6

Related
5 On Your Side

FBI report: Hate crimes up nearly 70% in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Hate crime incidents in Missouri jumped almost 70% from 2020 to 2021, according to data collected by more than 81% of law enforcement agencies in Missouri. Most hate crimes were related to race, ethnicity or ancestry. The special agent in charge of St. Louis, Jay Greenberg, said it's an alarming spike even if it means that more incidents were reported because more victims were willing to make the reports.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missing 11-Yr-Old’s Fam Reportedly Seen Setting Furniture Ablaze

A North Carolina family held a large bonfire in their backyard mere days after their 11-year-old daughter went missing on Nov. 21—and three weeks before they reported her disappearance to local authorities, neighbors told the Daily Mail. Madalina Cojocari’s mother Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested on Dec. 17 for failing to report the disappearance sooner, with investigators claiming Diana “hindered” the investigation. Neighbors recall the family throwing couch cushions and household items into the blaze, fueling it for days. “It's a gross feeling to know something like this happened in your neighborhood,” said an unidentified neighbor, who witnessed the police searching the yard earlier this week. “They took all kinds of samples from the fire pit area. I guess they were trying to figure out if they burned anything of substance there.” Federal agents are still searching for Madalina, who was last seen exiting a school bus at her usual stop.Footage of Madalina Cojocari exiting the bus on November 21, 2022. This was the last time she was seen by an outside source. #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/4GOl2UVE0v— Rose (@901Lulu) December 21, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
UPMATTERS

2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
RUSTON, LA
Bossip

NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up

Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
MONROE, LA
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST GYGR GAS

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
37K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy