TikTok User Who Vowed to Kill Migrants Had Huge Weapons Cache in Garage: Feds
A Missouri man facing federal charges over threats he made on TikTok to shoot migrants as well as law enforcement officers at the southern border was sitting on an veritable arsenal of high-powered weapons, according to an inventory of items seized in October by FBI agents. The document, which was unsealed Tuesday and obtained by The Daily Beast, says a search of 32-year-old Jonathan O’Dell’s garage turned up sniper rests, AR-15 and a silencer, a Ruger 9mm pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, two rifles, a .45 caliber pistol, a .44 caliber revolver, a black powder rifle, two knives in sheaths, a hatchet, a gas mask, a ballistic helmet, exploding targets, body armor with loaded magazines and shotgun rounds, numerous boxes of ammunition, and… an iPhone in a “Peanuts” case. O’Dell’s co-defendant Bryan C. Perry, 37, opened fire on FBI agents who showed up to execute the warrant, investigators say.
