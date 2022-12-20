New York Attorney General Letitia James reached an agreement with JPay LLC (JPay), a technology and financial services provider for corrections facilities, for failing to provide adequate media and communication services to incarcerated individuals at facilities owned and operated by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS). JPay provides tablets to incarcerated individuals that are used to watch videos, listen to music, and communicate with approved family and friends using a secure messaging system. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) received numerous complaints from incarcerated New Yorkers that JPay’s tablets were defective, arrived late, or never arrived. The OAG also found that JPay failed to refund consumers or provide technical support when a service they paid for was not delivered. As a result of today’s agreement, JPay will provide $500,000 in credits to incarcerated individuals that can be used to communicate with people outside DOCCS facilities.

