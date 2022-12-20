Read full article on original website
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
The Most Disliked Christmas Movies Ever Made
There’s an argument to be made that it’s better to put on the worst holiday movies than the best ones as you celebrate the Christmas season. After all, the holidays are a time to gather the family and catch up with loved ones, not sit down and watch TV. Put on something too good and […]
Lacey Chabert Poses With All of Her Christmas Movie Boyfriends for an Epic Photo
While many people know Lacey Chabert for her iconic role as Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic comedy Mean Girls, the actress has become a well-known face in the world of Christmas movies over the years. In honor of the holiday season, Chabert shared a throwback photo on Instagram of...
The Real Reason Chris Redd Left Saturday Night Live
Chris Redd left Saturday Night Live after five seasons, and although he's said in the past that he simply wanted to pursue other opportunities, it turns out there's a little more to the story.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?
Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
tvinsider.com
‘Call Me Kat’: See Vicki Lawrence Join the Cast as Phil’s Mom in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)
Call Me Kat‘s winter premiere, “Call Me Philliam,” welcomes comedy legend Vicki Lawrence, who steps in to play Phil’s (the late Leslie Jordan) mother, and Fox has unveiled several sneak peek photos from the installment airing on Thursday, January 5. While no episode logline is available...
Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Channel is planning ahead. Next month, the network will begin production on their first holiday movie of 2023. “A Biltmore Christmas,” led by Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will film entirely on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a national historic landmark known for its classic holiday traditions. Dustin Rikert serves as executive producer with Andrew Gernhard producing. John Putch directs the script, written by Marcy Holland. “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” says Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at Hallmark Media. “We know...
CNET
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
2023 Oscar predictions: See top contenders for Academy Awards nominations
From Hollywood titans (Steven Spielberg, James Cameron) to first-time nominees (Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh), EW's 2023 Oscar predictions features one of the most exciting crops of potential honorees in recent memory. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, read on for our list of...
