electrek.co
TerraTrike Charge launched as one of the most affordable reverse electric trikes yet
When people think of electric trikes, they tend to conjure up images of traditional delta-style trikes with two wheels in the back. But tadpole-style trikes, also known as reverse trikes, are much more stable in turns. They’ve generally been quite pricey, but the recently unveiled TerraTrike Charge is helping pull those prices down to more affordable territory than the bike store recumbent e-trikes that cost several thousand dollars more.
electrek.co
Chop branches and fell trees with this WORX electric tool combo kit at $150 in New Green Deals
With bad weather rolling through the country, you might have some trees around the property that need to be chopped up and removed. Well, today, we’ve got a combo kit from WORX which includes both a 20V electric cordless chainsaw and blower. Down to $150 or less at Lowe’s, this is a great way to start replacing your gas-powered tools with battery-run alternatives for a greener experience all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Testing an adult electric scooter designed like a kid’s toy: Razor Icon review
If you’re between the ages of 25 to 50, the name “Razor scooter” likely brings with it a certain nostalgia, the flavor of which may depend on whether you associate it with the childhood freedom of cruising the neighborhood or the unforgettable sound of aluminum on ankle bone. But now both are possible again with a modern twist thanks to Razor’s introduction of an electric scooter based on its classic design. I’ve had some fun by riding, testing, and crashing the new Razor Icon electric scooter over the last few weeks, and now it’s time to tell you what I think.
electrek.co
This portable power station with two AC plugs, 60W USB-C PD, and Qi charging hits $120 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of lugging a gas-powered generator around? Well, this portable power station is a great way to run your campsite without gas or oil. It packs a 154Wh capacity, outputs up to 200W over its 110V plugs, and even delivers 60W USB-C PD charging. All of this comes in a compact form-factor with even a 10W Qi wireless charger on top for $120 at Amazon, which is a full $30 discount from its normal going rate and marking the second-best deal we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Schwinn Healy Ridge e-bike with 25-mile range hits new low at $677 in New Green Deals
Are you in the market for an e-bike from a well-known brand? Well, Schwinn is one of the biggest names in bicycles and currently has its Healy Ridge e-bike on sale for $677. Down from $917, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and even comes in at $274 below our previous mention. With a top speed of 20 MPH and a range of 25 miles per charge, this e-bike is great for getting around town without having to use your gas-guzzling car. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
How an F-150 Lightning kept the lights on at a CA dealership after a major earthquake
After a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, thousands were left without power. One dealership in North Eureka found a unique solution by plugging in two of its electric vehicles – a Ford F-150 Lightning and a Kia Niro – to stay open. Electric vehicles keep CA dealership...
electrek.co
EV maker Lion Electric is now producing its own Li-ion batteries
Electric truck, bus, and school bus maker Lion Electric today announced that it’s produced its first lithium-ion battery pack at its factory in Mirabel, Quebec. That first battery pack’s final certification is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, and Lion says it will gradually ramp up production of its batteries next year.
electrek.co
Can you use an electric bike in the winter? Of course! But follow these tips
Have you been riding an e-bike all year and now are wondering if you can keep it up even into the cold and dark months? Don’t worry, it’s certainly possible to ride an e-bike all year round. But since the winter months throw extra challenges our way, you’ll want to take a few extra steps to be prepared. We checked in with several leading electric bicycle manufacturers to get the best tips for riding e-bikes in the winter.
electrek.co
Tesla badly needs to bring back its PR department
I think it’s high time for Tesla to bring back a Press Relations (PR) department and have other ways to communicate than through the increasingly polarizing Elon Musk. Tesla stopped answering press inquiries in 2020, and Electrek later reported that CEO Elon Musk dissolved Tesla’s whole press department.
electrek.co
Check out this Tesla Model 3 hearse – you’ll be dying to try it
This new Tesla Model 3 hearse shows that everything is going electric, even for your last trip in a vehicle. Hearses are actually perfect for electrification. They mostly drive relatively small distances from funeral homes or churches to graveyards, and they generally have plenty of time to charge between drives.
electrek.co
GM recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolt EVs due to risk of carpet catching fire
General Motors (GM) shared yesterday that it has issued a recall on 140,000 Chevy Bolt EVs throughout the US and Canada. The recall addresses a potential risk of fire in the EV’s carpet after an accident. Here’s what we know so far. The Chevrolet Bolt debuted in 2016...
electrek.co
Tesla launches $300 wireless charger inspired by Cybertruck
You can’t buy the Tesla Cybertruck just yet, but you can now order a $300 Tesla wireless charging platform inspired by Cybertruck. Tesla has been on a kick lately to sell very overpriced products on its online shop. Just last week, we reported on Tesla launching a wildly overpriced...
electrek.co
Canoo (GOEV) now has a million-dollar reason to pull off its EV production strategy at Oklahoma City plant
EV startup Canoo (GOEV) has been battling all year to bring its “breakthrough” electric “lifestyle vehicles” to market. The company now has up to a $1 million incentive to manufacture new EVs at its Oklahoma City plant, but there’s a caveat. Founded in 2017, Canoo...
electrek.co
Rivian removes Max Pack battery + Quad-Motor option from R1T orders
Forum members are reporting a letter recently sent by Rivian detailing its plans to remove the Max Pack battery as a selectable option in its R1T configurator when paired with the Quad Motor drive system. As of today, the pairing is already non-selectable for new orders, but current Rivian R1T reservation holders will soon have to pivot to either a smaller battery or fewer motors.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) increases discount on cars delivered this month
Tesla (TSLA) is increasing the discount, or price adjustment, as it calls it, to $7,500 on all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered this month. As we have recently reported, Tesla is having some rare demand issues lately – especially in the United States due to unique circumstances.
electrek.co
World’s most powerful wind turbine’s blades arrive for installation
All three blades for the prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine have arrived at their final destination, and they’ll now be installed and spinning soon. The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark. They were transported to Denmark’s national Østerild Test Center on the northwestern coast, where they’ll be installed.
electrek.co
Tesla starts selling demos and test-drive vehicles as end of record quarter approaches
Tesla has authorized locations in North America to start selling display and test-drive vehicles as it aims to close out a record quarter despite the noise. Over the last few weeks, we have reported on a lot of incentives Tesla has put in place to sell cars this quarter. Tesla...
electrek.co
Cadillac revives iconic symbol for the CELESTIQ EV as it prepares for an all-electric future
Cadillac is gearing up for what’s expected to be the most significant transformation in the automaker’s 120-year history. For its flagship EV, Cadillac will bring back one of its most iconic symbols, first reserved for its most prestigious models, leading the brand into an all-electric future. The Cadillac...
electrek.co
Buick dealers expect to spend at least ‘$300 to $400K’ to sell EVs as the brand goes all-electric
General Motors is giving its Buick dealers an ultimatum – invest in the company’s future as it transitions to an all-electric future, or take a buyout. However, with the minimum upfront costs ranging from $300,000 to $400,000, some Buick dealers are apparently taking GM up on its buyout offer.
