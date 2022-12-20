Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Tax Break for Line of Duty Death Surviving Spouses
Loudoun supervisors on Dec. 14 approved a real estate tax break for surviving spouses of people killed in the line of duty, but not killed in action. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said Loudoun is the first county to take advantage of new state legislation permitting the tax break.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ismael Perez, Sterling
Editor: Loudoun is a community that values hard workers, but when it comes to housing, there is an unfair reality: working-class families spend more than 70% of their income on rent. The county must innovate housing programs for our working-class communities. There are many homes, but only for people who...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Gov’t Posts Clean Audit, Growing Net Position
Loudoun County government has again received a clean opinion from its third-party auditors. The county’s auditor, Cherry Bekaert LLP, annually examines the county’s financial statements, accounting and controls against standards promulgated by the Comptroller General of the United States and the state’s Auditor of Public Accounts. The firm reported it found no material problems in any of those.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Eye Funding Arts Program, Segregation Reconciliation, Road Renaming Grants
The Board of Supervisors’ finance committee has recommended funding for a county arts program, a project to reconcile the impacts of segregated schools, and grants to help business owners affected by supervisors’ decisions to rename some roads. The funding would come from the unspent money left over after...
loudounnow.com
Moore: The Cost of Housing in Loudoun: The Role of Philanthropy
Northern Virginia is a wonderful place to live. As we residents know, however, it’s also incredibly expensive, especially when it comes to housing. Over the past 20 years, housing costs in our region have increased more than any other metropolitan area on the East Coast according to UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center. As a result of this pricing surge, many of our region’s residents—myself included—are spending much more than the recommended 30% of our monthly income on housing.
loudounnow.com
Middleburg Seeks Volunteers to Fill Advisory Panel Seats
The Middleburg Town Council is looking to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory plans. There are opportunities to serve on the town’s Strategic Finance Committee, which reviews and makes recommendations on fiscal and tax policies; the Cultural & Community Events Committee, which coordinates events and marketing programs; the Sustainability Committee, which promotes environmental and health programs; the Arts Council, which coordinates cultural and arts programs; and the Streetscape Committee, which helps manage the care or street trees and shrubs and organizes the annual Arbor Day program.
WJLA
After Fairfax case, new Va. bill aims to ensure schools are notified of employee arrests
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, a new bill aims to ensure school systems are properly notified in the event of a school employee's arrest. The proposed legislation, introduced this week by State Senator Scott Surovell, is in direct response to a recent case involving a school counselor in Fairfax County.
loudounnow.com
With Metro Open, Loudoun Supervisors Ponder Future of Commuter Buses
With Metro’s Silver Line stops in Loudoun finally open, county supervisors are pondering the future of Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses have seen ridership plummet and their routes cut dramatically thanks to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, which...
alxnow.com
Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval
(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
thermtide.com
MoCo tightens public gun possession restrictions
On Nov. 15, the Montgomery County Council passed Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly. The bill, sponsored by Council President Gabe Albornoz and co-sponsored by the full Council, consists of three main clauses: the prohibition of carrying firearms in or near places of public assembly, invalidation of exemption handgun permits that currently allow them to be carried within a 100-yard radius of public assembly and an open clause that allows the Council to “generally amend the law regarding restrictions against firearms in the County.”
loudounnow.com
Regional Council of Governments Names Mercer Executive Director
The former chief of staff to then-Governor Ralph Northam, Clark Mercer, has been named the next executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Mercer will succeed Chuck Bean, who will end his 10-year tenure in the position in February, with Mercer joining in mid-January to begin the transition. The council board of directors voted Dec. 19 to appoint Mercer.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
loudounnow.com
Over 800 Sign Petition To Ban Hate Speech at School Board Meetings
Several hundred county residents have signed a petition in the hopes that it will open a dialogue with the Loudoun County School Board about banning hate speech during public comment sessions at its meetings. Andrew Pihonak, a 19-year-old western Loudoun resident, created a petition on change.org, an online platform that...
Temporary Closing of Landfill Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Program
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics Recycling program at the Landfill will be temporarily closed. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division anticipates that the program will be closed to residents in January and February and will reopen in March 2023 with a new contractor.
Washington City Paper
Fresh Off a Leading Role in the DCHA Debate, Robert White Wins Housing Committee Chair Over Anita Bonds
At-Large Councilmember Robert White spent the past few weeks out front on public housing issues, taking an unusually vocal stand in support of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to overhaul the D.C. Housing Authority. It’s starting to look like an audition for a much bigger job. White is now...
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. school uses Visible Learning to help close achievement gap
During a recent lesson about the Revolutionary War at Kerrydale Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia, students learned about taxation without representation. To help them understand exactly what it means when something is taxed, the fourth graders were given a handful of M&Ms. Each time they wanted to use a chair, grab an extra pencil or ask a question, they had to give up a piece of candy.
thermtide.com
MCPS gender identity policy sparks privacy rights debate
Should a student be allowed to hide their gender identity from their parents? A court case in Montgomery County is trying to answer that question right now. Montgomery County updated their gender identity guidelines in 2019. The goal of these updates was to increase respect and acceptance of gender nonconforming people, which is currently defined as “individuals whose gender expression differs from conventional or stereotypical expectations” in the MCPS Gender Identity Student Guidelines.
mocoshow.com
Rally to Urge Reopening of White’s Ferry To Take Place on Second Anniversary of Its Closure
As calls intensify for the reopening of White’s Ferry, members of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County and residents of Poolesville will unite at the ferry site on December 29th to mark the two-year anniversary of the shuttering of this vital service that served 800 cars daily. The 240-year-old...
WMDT.com
Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide
MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
alxnow.com
Alexandria striving to make it easier for non-citizens to join law enforcement
Among the many topics covered in the legislative package, Alexandria is sending to the state is a proposal that could make it easier for locals who are not citizens to join the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office. At a meeting last week, Legislative Director Sarah Taylor told the City...
