On Nov. 15, the Montgomery County Council passed Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly. The bill, sponsored by Council President Gabe Albornoz and co-sponsored by the full Council, consists of three main clauses: the prohibition of carrying firearms in or near places of public assembly, invalidation of exemption handgun permits that currently allow them to be carried within a 100-yard radius of public assembly and an open clause that allows the Council to “generally amend the law regarding restrictions against firearms in the County.”

2 DAYS AGO