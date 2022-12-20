ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
loudounnow.com

Letter: Ismael Perez, Sterling

Editor: Loudoun is a community that values hard workers, but when it comes to housing, there is an unfair reality: working-class families spend more than 70% of their income on rent. The county must innovate housing programs for our working-class communities. There are many homes, but only for people who...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Gov’t Posts Clean Audit, Growing Net Position

Loudoun County government has again received a clean opinion from its third-party auditors. The county’s auditor, Cherry Bekaert LLP, annually examines the county’s financial statements, accounting and controls against standards promulgated by the Comptroller General of the United States and the state’s Auditor of Public Accounts. The firm reported it found no material problems in any of those.
loudounnow.com

Moore: The Cost of Housing in Loudoun: The Role of Philanthropy

Northern Virginia is a wonderful place to live. As we residents know, however, it’s also incredibly expensive, especially when it comes to housing. Over the past 20 years, housing costs in our region have increased more than any other metropolitan area on the East Coast according to UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center. As a result of this pricing surge, many of our region’s residents—myself included—are spending much more than the recommended 30% of our monthly income on housing.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Middleburg Seeks Volunteers to Fill Advisory Panel Seats

The Middleburg Town Council is looking to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory plans. There are opportunities to serve on the town’s Strategic Finance Committee, which reviews and makes recommendations on fiscal and tax policies; the Cultural & Community Events Committee, which coordinates events and marketing programs; the Sustainability Committee, which promotes environmental and health programs; the Arts Council, which coordinates cultural and arts programs; and the Streetscape Committee, which helps manage the care or street trees and shrubs and organizes the annual Arbor Day program.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

With Metro Open, Loudoun Supervisors Ponder Future of Commuter Buses

With Metro’s Silver Line stops in Loudoun finally open, county supervisors are pondering the future of Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses have seen ridership plummet and their routes cut dramatically thanks to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, which...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval

(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thermtide.com

MoCo tightens public gun possession restrictions

On Nov. 15, the Montgomery County Council passed Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms In or Near Places of Public Assembly. The bill, sponsored by Council President Gabe Albornoz and co-sponsored by the full Council, consists of three main clauses: the prohibition of carrying firearms in or near places of public assembly, invalidation of exemption handgun permits that currently allow them to be carried within a 100-yard radius of public assembly and an open clause that allows the Council to “generally amend the law regarding restrictions against firearms in the County.”
loudounnow.com

Regional Council of Governments Names Mercer Executive Director

The former chief of staff to then-Governor Ralph Northam, Clark Mercer, has been named the next executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Mercer will succeed Chuck Bean, who will end his 10-year tenure in the position in February, with Mercer joining in mid-January to begin the transition. The council board of directors voted Dec. 19 to appoint Mercer.
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Over 800 Sign Petition To Ban Hate Speech at School Board Meetings

Several hundred county residents have signed a petition in the hopes that it will open a dialogue with the Loudoun County School Board about banning hate speech during public comment sessions at its meetings. Andrew Pihonak, a 19-year-old western Loudoun resident, created a petition on change.org, an online platform that...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

How a Prince William Co. school uses Visible Learning to help close achievement gap

During a recent lesson about the Revolutionary War at Kerrydale Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia, students learned about taxation without representation. To help them understand exactly what it means when something is taxed, the fourth graders were given a handful of M&Ms. Each time they wanted to use a chair, grab an extra pencil or ask a question, they had to give up a piece of candy.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
thermtide.com

MCPS gender identity policy sparks privacy rights debate

Should a student be allowed to hide their gender identity from their parents? A court case in Montgomery County is trying to answer that question right now. Montgomery County updated their gender identity guidelines in 2019. The goal of these updates was to increase respect and acceptance of gender nonconforming people, which is currently defined as “individuals whose gender expression differs from conventional or stereotypical expectations” in the MCPS Gender Identity Student Guidelines.
WMDT.com

Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide

MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy