loudounnow.com
Middleburg Seeks Volunteers to Fill Advisory Panel Seats
The Middleburg Town Council is looking to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory plans. There are opportunities to serve on the town’s Strategic Finance Committee, which reviews and makes recommendations on fiscal and tax policies; the Cultural & Community Events Committee, which coordinates events and marketing programs; the Sustainability Committee, which promotes environmental and health programs; the Arts Council, which coordinates cultural and arts programs; and the Streetscape Committee, which helps manage the care or street trees and shrubs and organizes the annual Arbor Day program.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Eye Funding Arts Program, Segregation Reconciliation, Road Renaming Grants
The Board of Supervisors’ finance committee has recommended funding for a county arts program, a project to reconcile the impacts of segregated schools, and grants to help business owners affected by supervisors’ decisions to rename some roads. The funding would come from the unspent money left over after...
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Council Says Goodbye to Fontaine, Edmonston, Quintana
Purcellville last week said goodbye to outgoing Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and council members Renee Edmonston and Tony Quintana at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year Dec. 15. They were presented with certificates by the remaining members of council before Fontaine shared some parting thoughts to both...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ismael Perez, Sterling
Editor: Loudoun is a community that values hard workers, but when it comes to housing, there is an unfair reality: working-class families spend more than 70% of their income on rent. The county must innovate housing programs for our working-class communities. There are many homes, but only for people who...
alxnow.com
Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval
(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Tax Break for Line of Duty Death Surviving Spouses
Loudoun supervisors on Dec. 14 approved a real estate tax break for surviving spouses of people killed in the line of duty, but not killed in action. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said Loudoun is the first county to take advantage of new state legislation permitting the tax break.
loudounnow.com
With Metro Open, Loudoun Supervisors Ponder Future of Commuter Buses
With Metro’s Silver Line stops in Loudoun finally open, county supervisors are pondering the future of Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses have seen ridership plummet and their routes cut dramatically thanks to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, which...
loudounnow.com
Moore: The Cost of Housing in Loudoun: The Role of Philanthropy
Northern Virginia is a wonderful place to live. As we residents know, however, it’s also incredibly expensive, especially when it comes to housing. Over the past 20 years, housing costs in our region have increased more than any other metropolitan area on the East Coast according to UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center. As a result of this pricing surge, many of our region’s residents—myself included—are spending much more than the recommended 30% of our monthly income on housing.
theburn.com
Construction crews making progress on new Ashburn Rec Center
Many residents in Ashburn and the surrounding area are eagerly counting down until 2025 when the mammoth new Ashburn Recreation Center is expected to come online. The Burn has been following its progress for years and now we have a first update on construction. Loudoun County officials shared that installation...
Inside Nova
Security sensors approved for Osbourn High School in Manassas
High-tech security sensors are coming to Osbourn High School in Manassas. The city’s School Board voted last week to award a four-year, $435,735.39 contract to New Jersey-based Alliance Technology Group for security sensors to be placed at the building’s main entrance and one side entrance. Division administrators have...
loudounnow.com
Over 800 Sign Petition To Ban Hate Speech at School Board Meetings
Several hundred county residents have signed a petition in the hopes that it will open a dialogue with the Loudoun County School Board about banning hate speech during public comment sessions at its meetings. Andrew Pihonak, a 19-year-old western Loudoun resident, created a petition on change.org, an online platform that...
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs
Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
Temporary Closing of Landfill Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Program
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics Recycling program at the Landfill will be temporarily closed. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division anticipates that the program will be closed to residents in January and February and will reopen in March 2023 with a new contractor.
loudounnow.com
Morven Park’s 246 Years Project Expands Access to Enslaved Family History
Amateur genealogy has become a national passion. But Black Americans researching their family histories often find dead ends at 1865, with the trauma of slavery, family separations, and missing documentation. Now, a local historic site is launching a project to help fill in the blanks. The 246 Years Project is...
mocoshow.com
Rally to Urge Reopening of White’s Ferry To Take Place on Second Anniversary of Its Closure
As calls intensify for the reopening of White’s Ferry, members of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County and residents of Poolesville will unite at the ferry site on December 29th to mark the two-year anniversary of the shuttering of this vital service that served 800 cars daily. The 240-year-old...
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Bids Farewell to Fraser, Stinnette, Grewe
Purcellville last week bid farewell to Mayor Kwasi Fraser, council member Tip Stinnette, and council member Joel Grewe at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year. Their terms will end Dec. 31. Council member Erin Rayner presented the outgoing members with a gift while Fraser and vice...
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
wfmd.com
Snow Emergency Plan Lifted In Frederick County
Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County High School Students Assemble, Distribute Cancer Care Kits
Students at Loudoun County High School created over 750 care packages for female cancer patients across the country, with the help of the community members and a local church. Smile Kits is a project in connection with the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation and includes items like fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets, and handwritten cards of encouragement.
loudounnow.com
Scout Drafts Biographies of Lovettsville Veterans
Jake Ridderhoff, a Boy Scout from Troop 962, last week presented to the Town Council his completed Eagle Scout Project that created biographies of 151 of the veterans who have pavers dedicated to them at the town’s square. The project, which was requested by American Legion Post 1836, took...
