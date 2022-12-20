ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovettsville, VA

loudounnow.com

Middleburg Seeks Volunteers to Fill Advisory Panel Seats

The Middleburg Town Council is looking to fill vacancies on several citizen advisory plans. There are opportunities to serve on the town’s Strategic Finance Committee, which reviews and makes recommendations on fiscal and tax policies; the Cultural & Community Events Committee, which coordinates events and marketing programs; the Sustainability Committee, which promotes environmental and health programs; the Arts Council, which coordinates cultural and arts programs; and the Streetscape Committee, which helps manage the care or street trees and shrubs and organizes the annual Arbor Day program.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Lovettsville Council Says Goodbye to Fontaine, Edmonston, Quintana

Purcellville last week said goodbye to outgoing Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine and council members Renee Edmonston and Tony Quintana at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year Dec. 15. They were presented with certificates by the remaining members of council before Fontaine shared some parting thoughts to both...
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Ismael Perez, Sterling

Editor: Loudoun is a community that values hard workers, but when it comes to housing, there is an unfair reality: working-class families spend more than 70% of their income on rent. The county must innovate housing programs for our working-class communities. There are many homes, but only for people who...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval

(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

With Metro Open, Loudoun Supervisors Ponder Future of Commuter Buses

With Metro’s Silver Line stops in Loudoun finally open, county supervisors are pondering the future of Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses to Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. Loudoun Transit’s commuter buses have seen ridership plummet and their routes cut dramatically thanks to COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, which...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Moore: The Cost of Housing in Loudoun: The Role of Philanthropy

Northern Virginia is a wonderful place to live. As we residents know, however, it’s also incredibly expensive, especially when it comes to housing. Over the past 20 years, housing costs in our region have increased more than any other metropolitan area on the East Coast according to UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center. As a result of this pricing surge, many of our region’s residents—myself included—are spending much more than the recommended 30% of our monthly income on housing.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Construction crews making progress on new Ashburn Rec Center

Many residents in Ashburn and the surrounding area are eagerly counting down until 2025 when the mammoth new Ashburn Recreation Center is expected to come online. The Burn has been following its progress for years and now we have a first update on construction. Loudoun County officials shared that installation...
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Security sensors approved for Osbourn High School in Manassas

High-tech security sensors are coming to Osbourn High School in Manassas. The city’s School Board voted last week to award a four-year, $435,735.39 contract to New Jersey-based Alliance Technology Group for security sensors to be placed at the building’s main entrance and one side entrance. Division administrators have...
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

Over 800 Sign Petition To Ban Hate Speech at School Board Meetings

Several hundred county residents have signed a petition in the hopes that it will open a dialogue with the Loudoun County School Board about banning hate speech during public comment sessions at its meetings. Andrew Pihonak, a 19-year-old western Loudoun resident, created a petition on change.org, an online platform that...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs

Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Bids Farewell to Fraser, Stinnette, Grewe

Purcellville last week bid farewell to Mayor Kwasi Fraser, council member Tip Stinnette, and council member Joel Grewe at the town council’s last scheduled meeting of the year. Their terms will end Dec. 31. Council member Erin Rayner presented the outgoing members with a gift while Fraser and vice...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
WHSV

The SVEC gives update on power outages

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Snow Emergency Plan Lifted In Frederick County

Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County High School Students Assemble, Distribute Cancer Care Kits

Students at Loudoun County High School created over 750 care packages for female cancer patients across the country, with the help of the community members and a local church. Smile Kits is a project in connection with the Barnett Searing National Cancer Foundation and includes items like fuzzy socks, lip balm, coloring books and colored pencils, blankets, and handwritten cards of encouragement.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Scout Drafts Biographies of Lovettsville Veterans

Jake Ridderhoff, a Boy Scout from Troop 962, last week presented to the Town Council his completed Eagle Scout Project that created biographies of 151 of the veterans who have pavers dedicated to them at the town’s square. The project, which was requested by American Legion Post 1836, took...
LOVETTSVILLE, VA

