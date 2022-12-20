ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

WIS-TV

Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw. According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County. Lancaster County investigators say on December...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clarendon authorities searching for 29 year-old wanted man

CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 29 year-old Devantae Jackson. Authorities say he is wanted on multiple charges. If you know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the tipline (803) 433-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg man sentenced to 9 years on firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 32 year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Quinnton Jamar Henderson was indicted following a shooting incident at a residence in Cayce on December 22 after a...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Several outages reported in the Midlands

Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 9 year-old’s shooting death ruled an accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting death of 9 year-old Christopher Scott III was an accident due to two children playing with a gun. Authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road in Hopkins after...
HOPKINS, SC
WRDW-TV

2 arrested in slaying of man found dead near Monetta

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found last month. Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes were arrested in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Cyrus, 22, was found Nov. 19 on Hi-land...
MONETTA, SC
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Carjacking charges made against murder suspects

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police offers holiday road tips

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Town of Lexington is already experiencing congested traffic just a few days before the Christmas holiday. Lexington Police has listed a few reminders ahead of this year’s anticipated holiday road rush:
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia looks to put up fencing around CPD after 2020 riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia is taking steps to beef up security around its law enforcement infrastructure. The city is accepting bids for contractors to put up fencing at the Columbia Police Department headquarters, municipal court, and the city’s emergency operations center. The bidding opened in October and is...
COLUMBIA, SC

