Read full article on original website
Related
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation
KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw. According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County. Lancaster County investigators say on December...
Arrest made after Midlands woman fatally shot in the Upstate
An arrest has been made after a Midlands woman was shot to death at an Upstate apartment complex. The Greenwood Police Department responded to an apartment on Cambridge Avenue East around 1 AM Thursday morning.
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon authorities searching for 29 year-old wanted man
CLARENDON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding 29 year-old Devantae Jackson. Authorities say he is wanted on multiple charges. If you know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the tipline (803) 433-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man sentenced to 9 years on firearm charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 32 year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Quinnton Jamar Henderson was indicted following a shooting incident at a residence in Cayce on December 22 after a...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
WIS-TV
Several outages reported in the Midlands
Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 9 year-old’s shooting death ruled an accident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting death of 9 year-old Christopher Scott III was an accident due to two children playing with a gun. Authorities were first called to a home on Dec. 19 in the 1000 block of Weston Road in Hopkins after...
WRDW-TV
2 arrested in slaying of man found dead near Monetta
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose body was found last month. Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes were arrested in connection with the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. The body of Cyrus, 22, was found Nov. 19 on Hi-land...
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department: No injuries reported in house fire on Woodrow Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department were on the scene of a working house fire on the 1200 block of Woodrow Street. Officials say the fire is under control at this time. The Department’s 3rd Shift crews responded to the fire before noon Thursday to find smoke pushing...
WIS-TV
Carjacking charges made against murder suspects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police offers holiday road tips
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Town of Lexington is already experiencing congested traffic just a few days before the Christmas holiday. Lexington Police has listed a few reminders ahead of this year’s anticipated holiday road rush:
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
WWE legend holds home intruder at gunpoint in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A former WWE star who now lives in the Midlands is making headlines for an incident at his home. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is known for carrying around a two-by-four and giving the thumbs up ahead of his matches in the ring. And he's currently a Kershaw County resident.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to put up fencing around CPD after 2020 riot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia is taking steps to beef up security around its law enforcement infrastructure. The city is accepting bids for contractors to put up fencing at the Columbia Police Department headquarters, municipal court, and the city’s emergency operations center. The bidding opened in October and is...
Comments / 0