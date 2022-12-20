Home Depot subsidiary moving 57 jobs out of Cobb

In this May 2018 file photo from Kelly Huff, HD Supply’s Cumberland headquarters, located at 3400 Cumberland Blvd. in Atlanta, is pictured shortly before its opening.

HD Supply, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Home Depot, is moving 57 jobs out of Cobb County.

According to Margaret Smith, spokesperson for The Home Depot Inc., the 57 positions are contact center roles, and will be relocated to company offices in Jacksonville, Florida, and New Braunfels, Texas, where the company’s other contact center roles are located.

The move is supposed to occur around Jan. 2, 2023, per a Worker Adjustment and Relocation Notification notice HD Supply submitted to the Georgia Department of Labor.

“We’re encouraging associates to apply for these positions and relocation, as well as for open roles with The Home Depot in Atlanta,” Smith said. “We’re hopeful that we can place the vast majority of those associates in other roles.”

Smith confirmed the move means HD Supply will be closing a Marietta office, though HD Supply’s Cumberland headquarters, which opened in May 2018, will remain open.

In 2016, the Development Authority of Cobb County issued $85 million in bonds for the construction of HD Supply’s headquarters. At the time, HD Supply, an industrial material and equipment distributor, was independent of Home Depot, which sold it in 2007. Home Depot reacquired HD Supply in 2020.

Nelson Geter, executive director of the Cobb development authority, said HD Supply set a goal of creating and retaining 560 jobs at the time of the bond issuance. In the last report Geter received on the agreement with HD Supply, he said the company had listed 548 jobs and invested more than $100 million in the facility.

Based on the information provided by Smith, HD Supply’s decision to close the Marietta office will not affect the number of employees at HD Supply’s Cumberland headquarters. Geter said the authority could take legal action against HD Supply if the affected positions were based at the company’s headquarters, though he did not confirm this to be the case.

“If they’re not within that complex that we’re financing, that’s not a part of the transaction, so we certainly can’t hold them accountable for that,” Geter said.