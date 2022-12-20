ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Home Depot subsidiary moving 57 jobs out of Cobb

By , jbusch
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqOIs_0jp8C0Tl00
In this May 2018 file photo from Kelly Huff, HD Supply’s Cumberland headquarters, located at 3400 Cumberland Blvd. in Atlanta, is pictured shortly before its opening.

HD Supply, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Home Depot, is moving 57 jobs out of Cobb County.

According to Margaret Smith, spokesperson for The Home Depot Inc., the 57 positions are contact center roles, and will be relocated to company offices in Jacksonville, Florida, and New Braunfels, Texas, where the company’s other contact center roles are located.

The move is supposed to occur around Jan. 2, 2023, per a Worker Adjustment and Relocation Notification notice HD Supply submitted to the Georgia Department of Labor.

“We’re encouraging associates to apply for these positions and relocation, as well as for open roles with The Home Depot in Atlanta,” Smith said. “We’re hopeful that we can place the vast majority of those associates in other roles.”

Smith confirmed the move means HD Supply will be closing a Marietta office, though HD Supply’s Cumberland headquarters, which opened in May 2018, will remain open.

In 2016, the Development Authority of Cobb County issued $85 million in bonds for the construction of HD Supply’s headquarters. At the time, HD Supply, an industrial material and equipment distributor, was independent of Home Depot, which sold it in 2007. Home Depot reacquired HD Supply in 2020.

Nelson Geter, executive director of the Cobb development authority, said HD Supply set a goal of creating and retaining 560 jobs at the time of the bond issuance. In the last report Geter received on the agreement with HD Supply, he said the company had listed 548 jobs and invested more than $100 million in the facility.

Based on the information provided by Smith, HD Supply’s decision to close the Marietta office will not affect the number of employees at HD Supply’s Cumberland headquarters. Geter said the authority could take legal action against HD Supply if the affected positions were based at the company’s headquarters, though he did not confirm this to be the case.

“If they’re not within that complex that we’re financing, that’s not a part of the transaction, so we certainly can’t hold them accountable for that,” Geter said.

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New police coverage coming to Buckhead

ATLANTA - A new initiative will add additional officers patrolling the Buckhead community. The Buckhead Safety Alliance has been given police cars and plans to hire off-duty officers. Debra Wathen, who leads the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, says the coverage will focus on the "edges" of the prosperous section of...
ATLANTA, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
appenmedia.com

County approves demolishing Polo Fields equestrian building

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s probably not going to go up in smoke for training of local firefighters and amusement of bystanders, but one thing is certain, the equestrian center at Forsyth County’s Polo Fields is coming down one way or another. Speaking at the Forsyth County...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Hwy. 54 East closed all directions, Fayetteville reports

City of Fayetteville responds to winter weather-related incidents and conditions — December 23, 2022 — The City of Fayetteville Police, Fire, and Public Services departments have responded to winter weather-related incidents overnight and early Friday morning impacting residents and roadways. The majority of weather-related calls for service include fallen trees and wires down, causing a traffic hazard or the loss of power.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta objects to proposed Senoia annexation

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has objected to a possible annexation of land into the city of Senoia to construct a new residential neighborhood. The objection followed numerous comments from members of the public that live around the area, demanding that the county stop the annexation and the rezoning.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January

The mixed-use village, VIBE at Echo Street West, will welcome its first residents in January. “The cornerstone of any mixed-use development is the community,” Tony Bartlett, executive vice president at Lincoln Property Company, said in a press release. “This wave of residents at VIBE will be the first to experience ‘the village of ideas’ right […] The post New residential units at Echo Street West to welcome tenants in January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Portion of busy Alpharetta road closed as crews repair broken water pipe

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a busy road in Alpharetta will be closed until Tuesday as crews work to repair broken water pipes, officials announced. According to officials, Fulton County Water Services advised Alpharetta officials that a section of Marietta Street between Roswell Street and Old Milton Parkway will be closed.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy