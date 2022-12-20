ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Top 7 PolitiFact NC fact-checks of 2022

The year started with more election uncertainty than usual, followed by a lot of hot air. Rhetoric over disputed voting districts in North Carolina gave way to an election season rife with mudslinging, braggadocio and conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court took on some highly contentious cases, including a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi's capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that passed...
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

Affidavit: NC still $677.8M short of Leandro education plan

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is $677.8 million short of its funding obligations for the long-running Leandro education adequacy lawsuit, according to an affidavit filed this week. The affidavit suggests far greater bipartisan political favor for educator salary increases than for most other education endeavors; what has been funded...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment

TOPEKA, KAN. — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say exactly...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Duke: 'Difficult decision' of rolling blackouts came as temps dropped, usage soared

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Duke Energy spokesman said the danger from power outages across the Carolinas has not passed, even as another night of frigid cold sets in. "Tonight, we should see actual temperatures again in the low to mid-teens," said WRAL meteorologist Anthony Baglione. "A few select spots to the north could be in the upper single digits. So, will still be very cold but not quite as frigid as last night."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow

Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy