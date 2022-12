A restaurant in downtown Burgaw with $1 million for renovations is on the table for the winner of a competition taking place in Burgaw next year. The restaurant resulting from the Own Your Own (OYO) competition will be the third brought to downtown Burgaw by Wilmington-based entrepreneur Richard Johnson as part of his campaign to revitalize the small town in Pender County.

BURGAW, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO