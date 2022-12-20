Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Grow Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Grow Wellness!
Norwalk Art Space Launches Petty-Drayton Music Program
NORWALK, CT — The Norwalk Art Space is excited to announce the launch of the Petty-Drayton Music Program, which provides free, high-caliber music education to under-served students in grades 1 - 8 from the Norwalk area. Registration is now open for classes which begin January 25th at www.thenorwalkartspace.org/music. The...
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center one of 21 arts and culture organizations in Ridgefield to receive ARPA funding
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is proud to be one of 21 arts and culture organizations in Ridgefield that received funds from the town’s federal COVID-19 relief. The funding, part of a local disbursement of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies, recognizes the importance of the museum’s role as a trusted history resource, community gathering space, and economic driver.
Weston residents Julie Leff and Charles Douthat exhibit art in Wilton Library gallery, Colors opens January 6
Wilton Library Presents “Colors” January-February Art Exhibition - dramatic and colorful works of talented local couples will be showcased in exhibit. Wilton Library is pleased to present the dramatic and colorful works of a talented local couple in its January-February art exhibition “Colors,” opening on Friday, January 6 with a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Affogato
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Affogato!. Four...
For sale in Redding: iconic mansion built for Mark Twain, new price!
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
Ridgefield Police Report Hazardous Travel Throughout Town
Ridgefield Police are reporting road hazards throughout town and asking anyone that needs to travel to use extra caution. There are many areas with downed debris and several traffic lights are currently out. Please pay attention to the temporary stop signs that have been deployed. We are working with other...
15% of Ridgefield is without power, restoration efforts slowed
After an evening of high winds and rain, currently, 15% of Ridgefield (approximately 1700 meters) is without power. You can view town-by-town outage numbers on the Eversource website here. This afternoon, via an Everbridge message, First Selectman Rudy Marconi provided a storm restoration update. Please read below:. Due to the...
Milford Mayor Ben Blake issues community weather update
Milford Mayor Ben Blake (via the citywide notification system) alerted residents of weather alerts that have been issued for our area as a strong storm is forecast to impact Milford Thursday through Friday with heavy rain, the potential for wind gusts up to 60 MPH, an increased risk for coastal flooding, and a potential flash freeze Friday evening.
Dolan Business Analytics Program Takes Gold for Best Online Program
Fairfield, CT - New approaches to teaching and learning were celebrated last week during the 2022 Wharton-QS Reimagine Education Awards. The awards are open to ed tech companies, universities, schools, and educational non-profits worldwide. This year’s 18 award categories were designed to offer global higher education a platform through which outstanding pedagogical innovation can be identified and rewarded, and attracted applicants from 70 nations.
Ridgefield High School hockey goalie blows up TikTok after singing The National Anthem without a mic
Ridgefield High School hockey player, sophomore Ashley Collins (aka Singing Goalie) is blowing up TikTok after a video of her singing The National Anthem without a mic went viral. Collins, who has 65.1K followers on TikTok with the handle @AshleyJoMusic, began singing the National Anthem with a microphone in hand...
Fierce wind rips through Ridgefield, leaving many in the dark
1658 Eversource customers in Ridgefield are without power this morning after fierce winds blew threw our area last night. To view the power outage report via Eversource, click here. Here's the last weather report for the holiday weekend via National Weather Service:. Today. Rain and snow showers before 3pm, then...
Milford Police report robbery arrest from Lowe's
On December 19, 2022, Milford Police responded to Lowe’s, 311 Old Gate Lane, on the report of a robbery. At around 2:30 PM a male suspect entered the store wearing a black jacket, black pants, black beanie, and brown boots. The male suspect took a shopping cart and selected multiple tools, went past the self-checkout registers where he passed all points of purchase without attempting to pay and exited the store.
