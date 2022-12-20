ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Denver Christkindlmarket will close due to arctic cold blast

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCWiV_0jp89zIH00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An arctic cold front will push into the Denver metro area on Wednesday evening bringing snow and below zero temperatures.

Because of the extreme cold, the Denver Christkindlmarket will be closed on Thursday.

Denver Zoo to close Thursday for extreme cold

“We have decided to close the Market on Thursday to ensure the safety of our patrons, vendors, and staff,” Samantha Tillner, Executive Director of the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter said.

If you had a table reservation at Festival Hall, you will be refunded or rescheduled. Market organizers said they will reach out to those who are impacted.

Organizers said the Mile High Tree will have its light show running, but will not be accessible to the public.

Denver weather: What to know about the dangerous cold ahead

The market will reopen on Friday for its final day of the season from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the extreme cold.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says the high on Thursday will be minus two degrees with wind chills as cold as minus 40 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop

The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy