Denver Christkindlmarket will close due to arctic cold blast

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An arctic cold front will push into the Denver metro area on Wednesday evening bringing snow and below zero temperatures.

Because of the extreme cold, the Denver Christkindlmarket will be closed on Thursday.

“We have decided to close the Market on Thursday to ensure the safety of our patrons, vendors, and staff,” Samantha Tillner, Executive Director of the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter said.

If you had a table reservation at Festival Hall, you will be refunded or rescheduled. Market organizers said they will reach out to those who are impacted.

Organizers said the Mile High Tree will have its light show running, but will not be accessible to the public.

The market will reopen on Friday for its final day of the season from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the extreme cold.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says the high on Thursday will be minus two degrees with wind chills as cold as minus 40 degrees.

