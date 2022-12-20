ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Unpacking the Silliness of College Football's Coaching Carousel

For now, the coaching carousel has stopped. There may not have been the massive shifts we saw last year (when Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly uprooted), but this part of the season was still quite silly. Any one of these coaches could see success or failure for a variety of reasons, and grading hires can be a moving target. However, there are common threads between every new hire this year, and that gives us tiers we can use to classify this year’s coaching cycle.
Albany Herald

UNC QB Drake Maye calls transfer talk 'rumors'

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye says reports of him entering the transfer portal to chase millions in name, image and likeness deals are "rumors." In an interview Thursday with ESPN, the redshirt freshman responded to recent comments from Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi that two schools had offered him $5 million to transfer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

