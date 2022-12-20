Read full article on original website
Unpacking the Silliness of College Football’s Coaching Carousel
For now, the coaching carousel has stopped. There may not have been the massive shifts we saw last year (when Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly uprooted), but this part of the season was still quite silly. Any one of these coaches could see success or failure for a variety of reasons, and grading hires can be a moving target. However, there are common threads between every new hire this year, and that gives us tiers we can use to classify this year’s coaching cycle.
NBA on Christmas: Lakers vs. Mavericks Picks, Odds, and Best Bets
For the second time in three seasons the Lakers and Mavericks will face off on Christmas and there’s plenty of star-power on both rosters. But it’s not necessarily a meeting between Western Conference heavy hitters.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Bets, Picks: Memphis Will Run up The Score on Christmas
This is a matchup months in the making. The Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry dates back to their 2022 six-game, second-round battle, which Golden State won.
UNC QB Drake Maye calls transfer talk 'rumors'
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye says reports of him entering the transfer portal to chase millions in name, image and likeness deals are "rumors." In an interview Thursday with ESPN, the redshirt freshman responded to recent comments from Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi that two schools had offered him $5 million to transfer.
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.
