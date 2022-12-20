ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...

