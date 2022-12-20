Read full article on original website
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
Partner of US veteran killed fighting for Ukraine says its army never told her and she found out from Facebook
Bryan Young, a 51-year-old US Army veteran fighting in Ukraine, was killed by Russian artillery in July.
Russian TV Warns Frontline Troops Would March on Washington to Win War
Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov said frontline troops remain determined in the fight in Ukraine and believe they are fighting against Nazis.
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Russian fighter jets are struggling in Ukraine, but Ukraine can't beat their missiles and radars, researchers say
No matter how successful Ukrainian pilots have been, they could still lose the air war without Western help, according to a new think-tank report.
Russian Ex-Commander Blasts War Campaign: 'Ukraine Will Only Fight Harder'
Igor Girkin, who played a key role in the Donbas conflict that began in 2014, wrote on Telegram that Russian forces in Ukraine lacked a clear strategic goal.
Russian Commander 'Executed' Following Mass Desertions of His Unit: Report
Viktor Sevalnev, a 43-year-old ex-convict, was recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit, for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
'I Feel Rage and Disgust': Ukrainian Soldier's Angry Letter From Frontline
"We sleep on crates in unbelievable cramped conditions," wrote Nazar Razlutsky.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Wagner Mercenaries Killed in Ambush During Battle for Bakhmut: Video
The ambush happened as Ukrainian and Russian forces fought for control of the strategically important city of Bakhmut.
WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion
A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Russia's military needed up to 72 hours to approve a strike — making soldiers hit Ukrainian targets too late: report
The effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system gave the country a critical advantage early on, according to a New York Times investigation.
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (ret.) tells CNN's John Berman what Russia may be hoping to achieve in their latest attacks against Ukraine.
A Ukrainian fighter pilot who took a blood-covered selfie after ejecting has been named a Hero of Ukraine
Maj. Vadym Voroshylov snapped a selfie after a night ejection from his MiG-29 Fulcrum. Voroshylov regularly posts photos and videos that provide a unique view of the air war in Ukraine. Recently, he snapped a selfie of his blood-covered face after ejecting over west-central Ukraine. Known by his callsign Karaya,...
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Russia Inflicts Heavy Losses on Ukraine as Battle of Bakhmut Rages—Report
The assessment comes as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the war could spill over into a fight between Moscow and the alliance.
