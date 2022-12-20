ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Red Cross seeks volunteers with resolve

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — As 2022 winds down and people begin to think about New Year’s resolutions, the American Red Cross of Georgia asks that individuals consider making a meaningful choice by becoming a Red Cross volunteer.

Locally, over 3,400 people volunteer with the Red Cross in Georgia. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need.

