Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Tron, And Solana – 3 Coins That Are Improving The Crypto Ecosystem
In the crypto market, selling a cryptocurrency that increases in value, later on, is typical. Owners of Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) may feel this sorrow as well if they dismiss the altcoins too hastily. According to analysts, the altcoins and the new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could produce excellent returns over time, but only patient cryptocurrency investors would benefit from this yield.
NEWSBTC
Dash 2 Trade Presale to End on January 5 with Crypto Intelligence Platform Having Raised Over $10 Million in Investment
The Dash 2 Trade presale now has just two weeks remaining before its initial exchange offering, with investment continuing to pour into the crypto intelligence platform. The D2T token presale has raised more than $10 million and will close on Thursday, January 5 with its IEO on Wednesday, January 11.
NEWSBTC
Calvaria to List on BKEX After Presale Raises $2.5m, Almost Sold Out
Battle card game Calvaria has held one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency presales of the year, raising more than $2.5 million so far. Currently in stage 5 (final phase), it is now more than 80% sold out. Investors wanting to lock in Calvaria’s native token $RIA before its first exchange...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic Hashrate Dumps Almost 50% In 3 Months, What About ETC?
Ethereum Classic saw its hashrate balloon when Ethereum finally moved to a proof of stake mechanism. The miners who were being kicked out of the network and could no longer use their machines had switched to others such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin to put their very specific machines to use. At the time, ETC’s hashrate had grown more than 200%, but now the network is seeing its hashrate fall once more.
NEWSBTC
No Santa For Cryptos This Year: Large Cap Coins Touch December Lows
As Bitcoin hits new lows at year-end, other large-cap altcoins have followed suit. There seems to be no love for crypto this year-end, as Santa has refused to show up. As it stands, crypto traders and investors seemed to have their hands up in resignation. Trading volume across major exchanges has been highly compressed. The general market capitalization across all digital assets is down around 2.6% monthly, at $774 billion.
NEWSBTC
Move-to-Earn Project FightOut to End 50% Bonus Soon After Presale Raises $2M
FightOut, a new move to earn crypto project, has raised more than $2 million within days of launching its presale. This innovative health and fitness platform aims to use its upcoming Web3 app and gym chain to gamify fitness. Its native token, $FGHT, is currently on stage one of its...
NEWSBTC
Avoid Asset Risk With Oryen Network (ORY), A Safer Finance Solution Than Tezos (XTZ). Presale Live Now
Oryen Network (ORY) is revolutionizing the digital asset economy, offering a safer finance solution than Tezos (XTZ). Built around an advanced, secure protocol, Oryen provides a more reliable and efficient way to trade and stake your digital assets. With Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), users can stake their ORY tokens without relinquishing their assets’ custody. This gives investors the peace of mind that their funds are safe and secure while they earn rewards.
NEWSBTC
SmarterWorx (ARTX) Could Be Bigger Than Dogecoin (DOGE) And Solana (SOL), Presale Now Live
Using blockchain-enabled tools, SmarterWorx allows individuals to purchase, lease, and trade artworks from vetted galleries worldwide. The beauty of the platform is that you can invest in anything, ranging from paintings, and sculptures, to contemporary or classic art. As an investor, you get to not only protect your art investments from market volatility but also add diversity to your portfolio.
NEWSBTC
10 Best Crypto Coins to Watch in 2023 With the Most Potential
Broader crypto prices have declined significantly over the year – meaning that investors can now purchase a range of quality tokens at a discounted value. In this article we analyze and rank the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Top 10 List of the Best Crypto to Buy...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Has The Credentials To Usurp Tokens Like Cardano And Flow.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – A Cat Who Wants to Save the Oceans. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a feline with a single purpose: to conserve the world’s oceans. When he was still a kitten, BIG was depressed because he had lost his best friend. To cope with a devastating loss, he boarded a yacht and began circumnavigating the oceans until he fell off the board. The cat faced certain death until a humpback whale came to his rescue. The friendly whale took BIG to Japan, where he recuperated, eventually realizing that he should help preserve the same thing that nearly claimed his life not too long ago: the oceans. Besides, if there were no oceans, there would be no seafood, which BIG loves to eat!
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Is A Worthy Profit-Oriented Rival To Other Digital Assets Like Dogecoin And Chiliz
With the level of competition required to succeed in the crypto market, it is no surprise that those at the top of the market are game-changing cryptocurrencies with so much to offer. With cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Chiliz (CHZ), it can be difficult for any emerging cryptocurrency to compete in an already oversaturated market. However, there is a new cryptocurrency that has quickly garnered attention online, and it goes by the name Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
NEWSBTC
SAND Experiences Increased Selling, But Traders Should Short At This Level
SAND, the SandBox, has been free-falling since the month of August. The coin has registered a severe decline in demand, which has caused the crypto to lose further value. The asset has pierced through various support levels over the past few months. It lost 2.2% of its value in the last 24 hours.
NEWSBTC
Terra Luna Classic Up 6% On Rumor That Coinbase Is Buying LUNC
The collapse of Terra Luna and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD in May was one of the biggest setbacks for the broader crypto market this year. The previously thriving Terra ecosystem was completely wiped out in a matter of days, except for the Terra Luna token, which was resurrected as Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) by the community.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies under $1 That Are Worth Looking Into This Christmas
Although there have been temporary upticks in the crypto market, they haven’t been profitable and digital assets have fallen in value significantly. Within only a week, Dogecoin’s value increased by 150%, beating other top cryptocurrencies! Although Elon’s recent controversies may have driven up the price of DOGE, the successful acquisition of Twitter is a clear indicator of success. Here are the top cryptocurrencies under 1$ that are looking good this period:
NEWSBTC
MATIC Seen Breaking Present Support With Sustained Momentum
MATIC has shown rapid accumulation or increase in the supply since the final days of November. More so, there was also an increased demand seen in the derivatives market which could be the outcome of positive Binance Funding Rate on the MATIC/USDT pair. CoinMarketCap data shows that MATIC price is...
NEWSBTC
ApeCoin (APE) and The Sandbox (SAND) Seeing Increase in Popularity, But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Emerges as Top Contender with 400% price surge
Over the past few months, there have been several cryptocurrencies that have gained significant attention in the market. Among them are ApeCoin (APE), The Sandbox (SAND), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). These three cryptocurrencies have seen an increase in popularity, but it seems that Snowfall Protocol has emerged as the top...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) generates new interest from users compared to Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC), what is the reason?
The crypto market is reaching new heights with every passing day. With the entry of new players, the competition is becoming tougher. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has created a niche for itself and is slowly becoming a favorite among investors. What makes Snowfall Protocol (SNW) different from Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC)? Read ahead to find out.
NEWSBTC
MEXC Launches the Broker Program with Up to 60% Daily Rebate
On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launches the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebate on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can simply connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC which are stability, security, and liquidity to expand their business by integrating once.
NEWSBTC
3 Best Utility Tokens to Buy in January 2023
Utility tokens are a specific type of crypto coin that goes towards providing users with a real-world solution. Investment in these tokens gives the token holder access to a product or service. They are not simple investments in cryptocurrency for people looking for investment. Utility tokens have become one of the most popular types of coin to buy, particularly among investors to be part of the next big crypto success story.
Comments / 0