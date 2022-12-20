Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Termination notice sent to Galion Police Chief
GALION—Crawford County Now has received the notice of termination received and signed by former Police Chief Marc Rodriguez. The termination letter was dated December 16, 2022, with his termination effective on December 19, 2022. It is the policy of Crawford County Now to protect the identity of all victims.
Police shooting of 1,000-gun brothers was justified, grand jury rules
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Knox County grand jury exonerated officers involved in two separate August shooting cases in which three total suspects died. On Aug. 21, several units were involved in serving a search warrant on Gilchrist Road in Monroe Township, just northeast of Mount Vernon. The suspects, Randy Wilhelm, 56, and his […]
Ada Police Department names Cooper next chief
LIMA — The Ada Police Department will start the new year under new leadership, the department announced Wednesday. Delphos Police Sergeant Alec Cooper will replace Chief Michael Harnishfeger on Jan. 9, 2023, according to a press release. Harnishfeger will work alongside Cooper in an advisory role until he retires at the end of June 2023.
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping Ohio twin infants; missing child found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a vehicle containing twin infants in Ohio was taken into custody in Indianapolis on Thursday, authorities said. Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. EST, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a news conference on Thursday, WHIO-TV reported. Two counts of kidnapping had been filed against her on Wednesday in Franklin County, according to the television station.
Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
newsnationnow.com
Missing Ohio twin update: New photos of suspect, vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — New photos of Nalah Jackson and the 2010, four-door, black Honda Accord she allegedly stole were posted by the Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday. According to the Amber Alert update, Jackson was captured on surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights where...
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
YAHOO!
Ashland woman arrested, charged for taking part in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots
ASHLAND — An Ashland doctor is facing federal charges after being accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, authorities said. Federal authorities on Tuesday arrested Jacquelyn Starer, 68, and charged her with civil disobedience; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.
Man accidentally released from jail due to 'human error' charged with murder
An Ohio man who was mistakenly released from jail due to "human error" is back in custody and facing murder charges.
Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Hayes honored as a HelpLine “Guardian for Good”
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County United Way Director Jodi Hayes was honored as a “Guardian for Good” at Helpline’s Fourth Guardians for Good luncheon November 29 at Ohio Wesleyan’s Campus Center in Delaware, Ohio. The celebration highlighted members of the community who support and connect others through...
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
Licking County Crime Stoppers offer $1,000 reward in assault case
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a November assault. At about 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 on the 400 block of Jefferson Road in Newark, a woman was trying to start her car when two mask-wearing men approached her, according to the […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Emergency ordinance to cut tax credit fails
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus held its regular meeting Tuesday evening in council chambers. With a potential 50% reduction on the out-of-town worker’s credit on the line, council passed a motion to suspend the rules, waive the reading of the legislation and declare an emergency. That motion passed with only one opposition from Councilman Steve Young.
crawfordcountynow.com
Fatal crash on SR 13 at Orchard Park Road in Richland County
Richland County—The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on December 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM on SR 13 at Orchard Park Road. Wayde Looker, age 64, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up, pulling...
butlerradio.com
Ohio Man Charged With Fentanyl Possession
An Ohio man is in the Butler County Prison following a drug possession charge in the City. State police say they conducted a traffic stop on 40-year-old Zachari Roth of Columbus Monday afternoon around 4:40 p.m. on West Wayne Street. Police say a search of the vehicle found 11 bricks...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
4 killed in multiple crashes involving 46 vehicles on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Four people died and dozens were injured in a crash involving 46 vehicles in northern Ohio on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4 in Sandusky and Erie counties.
Comments / 4