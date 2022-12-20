Read full article on original website
Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves
The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away
Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Utility Man After Short Run In Houston To Add Depth
The Red Sox added a depth piece Wednesday
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Cincinnati Reds GM blasted after frustrating comments
The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been very active in free agency. So when the team’s general manager spoke on the team’s lack of activity, his words were met with a lot of frustration. So far, the Reds have made two ‘major’ free-agent signings. Cincinnati signed veteran catcher Curt...
The Yankees aren't finished just yet
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
Pirates announce 2023 MiLB coaching staff
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced their 2023 Minor League coaching assignments on Wednesday, headlined by new managers in Double-A Altoona and High-A Greensboro. Callix Crabbe, who managed Greensboro last season, will transition to managing Altoona and become the 14th manager in franchise history. In Crabbe’s place, Robby Hammock, who previously coached for nearly a decade with the D-backs, will join the organization and manage Greensboro.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brewers' Corbin Burnes named in intriguing trade proposal with AL team
Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes has been (and will continue to be) mentioned in several trade proposals this offseason. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has two years of club control remaining. There is little hope that the Brewers will shell out the money necessary to extend him, leaving many fans and analysts to believe that he will be traded at some point. In a recent trade article, mlb.com writer Thomas Harrigan proposed an interesting trade that would send Burnes from the Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles.
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Report Regarding Reunion With Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are expected to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi this offseason.
Pirates Announce Several Minor League Deals
The Pirates announced six minor league deals to reporters today, with Justice delos Santos of MLB.com among those to relay them on Twitter. They include the previously reported deals for catcher Tyler Heineman, as well as right-handers Tyler Chatwood and Nate Webb. Also included in the announcement are three left-handers: Daniel Zamora, Rob Zastryzny and Ángel Perdomo.
LaRosa's High School Sports Hall of Fame announces 8-member Class of 2022.
The Buddy LaRosa High School Sports Hall of Fame has announced its newest class of inductees, according to a press release from Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Michael Paolercio. The 2022 class includes five individuals, two state champion teams and one legendary coach. One of the newest individuals is a...
Cubs sign two-time Gold Glove catcher to two-year deal
The Cubs and catcher Tucker Barnhart are in agreement on a two-year deal, though the second year is a player option. He’ll be guaranteed $6.5M, but escalators could push his earnings to $9.5M. The deal is pending a physical. The catching situation in Wrigley has been in flux for...
Red Sox sign veteran utility man to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added another versatile player to the mix on Wednesday. Niko Goodrum, a six-year MLB veteran, was signed to a minor league contract. The 30-year-old has played every position except pitcher and catcher during his career. Goodrum is among six non-roster invitees to the Red Sox' 2023...
Patriots Make Several Roster Moves Prior To Facing Bengals
It was already known the New England Patriots special teams would be integrating in a new piece Saturday due to the injury to long snapper Joe Cardona. But the unit may have more of a different look than just at long snapper with the Patriots announcing they elevated another specialist from the practice squad prior to their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
