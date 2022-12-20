Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
R. Kelly’s Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Announces Newborn Daughter Ava Kelly
R. Kelly is allegedly a father once more. The jailed singer’s fiancee, Joycelynn Savage, has released a picture of a new baby girl, believed to be a father by Kelly. On social media, Savage wrote, “Ava Lee Kelly 12.08.22.”. In a separate post, Savage provided a statement of...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Accuses Master P Of Withholding Money: 'My Father Is Trying To Break Me'
Master P and Romeo Miller’s family feud has continued to heat up, with the latter now accusing his father of deceiving him out of money. In his latest Instagram post aimed at his father on Monday (December 19), Romeo accused the No Limit Records founder of withholding earnings from the potato chip brand Rap Snacks — in which he’s a limited partner — for well over a decade.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s Had Three Abortions With Blueface
Following the news revealed by the media personality in a recent interview, the complicated relationship gets crazier. It seems as though Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship keeps getting more and more toxic with the more reports that come out. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, they have been all over the headlines throughout the year.
hotnewhiphop.com
1017 Rapper Big Scarr Dead At Age 22
The Memphis native made a name for himself with his popular project “Big Grim Reaper,” released in 2021. Rising rapper Big Scarr has reportedly died at 22 years old. Known for his hit 2021 project Big Grim Reaper, he was signed to Gucci Mane’s new 1017 lineup and also collaborated with label mates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano on several tracks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Names Hip-Hop Experts On Witness List In YSL RICO Case
Young Thug’s team submitted a witness list including hip-hop experts and academics. As Young Thug’s court date nears, the Atlanta rapper revealed his witness list in his RICO case. Per AllHipHop, Thug’s legal team submitted their list of witnesses on Sunday. The list included hip-hop academics and experts to take the stand to help his case.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Issues Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” Joe Budden said on the latest episode of his podcast. Joe Budden offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following disparaging remarks about the “Savage” rapper on a recent podcast. On a...
hotnewhiphop.com
KILLY Is Living A “Crazy Life Of Sin” With Smiley & Doe Boy On New EP
Long-time fans of KILLY will be happy to know that the EP he planned to share back in 2020, Crazy Life of Sin, has finally been added to DSPs before we head into the new year. Across the eight-track project, the Canadian connects with both Doe Boy and Smiley while handling the rest of the titles on his own.
hotnewhiphop.com
Justin Bieber Nearing Close In $200M Deal For Music Catalog
Justin Bieber is reportedly the latest artist who is looking to sell their catalog. More artists are selling the rights to their catalogs for exorbitant amounts. Justin Bieber is the latest to hop on this trend, and it seems like he could be cashing out on nearly a quarter million.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Debuts New Hairstyle In Holiday-Themed Shoot
The R&B songstress recently opened up about her hair journey in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross. Though Chloe Bailey has been known for wearing stylish loc hairstyles since childhood, the “For The Night” singer has switched things up for a sultry holiday-themed photoshoot. The 24-year-old debuted a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Comedian Gerald Huston Says Blac Chyna Hit Him In The Mouth
The video of the incident resurfaced and now people are calling out Huston for seemingly antagonizing the situation. She has been accused of violence in the past, and Gerald Huston is sharing his story about Blac Chyna. The comedian was recently a guest on No Jumper and during the chat, he was asked about pranks. The host wanted to know if any of them “got too intense,” and Huston quickly shared his story about the model.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deb Antney Thought Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Would “Lock In”
She speaks on artists paving the way for a new generation and hoping that Cardi & Nicki would be close. The impact that women in Rap have on the industry is unprecedented, and Deb Antney has been tracking its progression. As more ladies are staking their claims in Hip Hop, we’re seeing a rediscovered unity—although, there are still moments when internet rifts get the best of them. Antney was instrumental in Minaj’s rise to stardom, and on My Expert Opinion, she spoke about her former client.
hotnewhiphop.com
Orlando Brown Arrested In Ohio, “That’s So Raven” Star Smiles In His Mug Shot
The Disney Channel alum was in the midst of an altercation with a family member when police were called. Childhood stardom sure sounds like a dream come true. However, many past Disney Channel stars continue to prove that working for the Magic Kingdom doesn’t always result in a fairytale ending. Usually, names like Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato make headlines with their antics. Most recently, though, a former That’s So Raven cast member is giving them a run for their money.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khloe Kardashian Inspires Massive Air Jordan 1 Price Increase
Khloe Kardashian’s sneaker choices have caught the eye of many women. Khloe Kardashian has worn some very nice sneakers over the years. Of course, the Kardashians have been blessed with some truly amazing shoes over the years. This is because of Kim’s marriage to Kanye where she got access to unlimited Yeezys.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Says Rappers Should Have To Take A “Hip-Hop SAT Test” Before Signing Record Deal
The former rapper made the comments in a recent appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. Joe Budden has never been afraid to speak his mind on any topic within the music industry. As a result, the media personality has continually seen himself in some controversial headlines. His...
hotnewhiphop.com
New York’s MIKE Drops New Album, “Beware Of The Monkey”
MIKE continues to be a shining star amongst the underground hip-hop scene. Making music since 2015, he’s one of the leaders in the wave of abstract artists rapping over looped, sample-heavy production. On Wednesday (December 21), the New York emcee officially dropped his latest offering, Beware of the Monkey.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Trashes Claudia Jordan & Vivica A. Fox
The “Cocktails With Queens” co-hosts called out Joe Budden after his recent comments about Megan Thee Stallion. Just after apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion, Joe Budden had a lot to say about the hosts of Cocktails With Queens. Joe’s commentary on Megan Thee Stallion this week ruffled plenty...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Too Short To Shoot Gun Over Door, Says His Attorney
It was an interesting argument during closing statements. Closing arguments in the Tory Lanez case are set for today as the defense resumes its final words to the jury. Yesterday, the defense and prosecution rested their cases, and soon, the world will learn Lanez’s fate. Megan Thee Stallion insists her former friend shot her back in July 2020. Lanez contests that it wasn’t him but Megan’s ex-best friend Kelsey Harris who pulled the trigger.
Comments / 0