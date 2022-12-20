Read full article on original website
Randy Johnson Joins American Cancer Society Action Network to Lead Government Relations in Nevada
Randy Johnson has joined the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) as the government relations director in Nevada and Idaho. In this role, Johnson, will lead ACS CAN’s efforts in both states to advance legislation and public policies to reduce cancer. Our mission is ending cancer as we know it, for everyone, through advocacy.
Local dispensaries to donate to January Roundup Proceeds to charity
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support the Nevada chapter of nonprofit, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, for its January roundup initiative. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, customers may roundup purchases while shopping in-store at any of The Source’s five state-wide...
Nevada to receive over $67,000 for mental health professionals in schools
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that Nevada State College will receive $67,131 as part of the Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program. This program provides competitive grants to support partnerships between institutions of higher education and local schools to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to provide school-based mental health services, especially to low-income students in public elementary and secondary schools.
Fares are returning to the Jump Around Carson (JAC) Transit System January 3
Fares for the Jump Around Carson (JAC) transit service will begin collection on January 3, 2023, for both JAC fixed route and JAC Assist paratransit services. The standard adult cash fare for the fixed route service is $1.50, with reduced fares of $0.75 available for seniors, youths, people with disabilities, and active or retired military service members.
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
Local Philanthropist Evelyn Mount Dies at 96
(December 23, 2022) Today we lost one of the most beloved members of the Reno family - Evelyn Mount. A family friend close to Evelyn tells us she passed away peacefully. Year, after year, after year, Evelyn Mount made sure people in this community didn't go hungry. Inside her garage,...
Little Washoe Lake Sunset Hike
Located in the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, here's Little Washoe Lake and a nice hike you can do along the shores, or have lunch on the picnic table. Michelle and I caught this amazing sunset with Slide Mountain in the distance. Thanks for watching!
School District Reminds Students and Families to Dial 988 for 24/7 Mental Health Crisis Care
With the winter break and more than 2 weeks away from school, friends, supports, social workers and counselors, the Carson City School District is reminding students and families that there is help at the touch of their fingertips. Back in July of this year, the U.S. transitioned the 10-digit National...
Barracuda Championship Commits $25,000 to The Discovery
Inspired by a local student’s generosity to her favorite science museum, the Barracuda Championship and the Reno-Tahoe Open Foundation are partnering to give back to the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) this holiday season. If 250 people donate to The Discovery by Dec. 31, the Barracuda...
Fernley High Addresses Male Staff Member Accusations
Rumors were sparked on social media after someone took a photo of a teacher, Mr. Sullivan, standing in the doorway of the women’s restroom. School officials say someone took a photo of the teacher outside the bathroom which eventually sparked rumors on social media.
Santa Claus Coming to the Nevada Humane Society
The Nevada Humane Society is celebrating Christmas with a special guest. Santa Claus will be there Friday and Saturday to help send home pets for the holidays. "There are a lot of families out there who want to add a fur baby to their family for Christmas and Hanukkah, so we do see quite a few people coming in," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "And it's just so much fun. When you come here, Santa will personally bring your pet out to meet you in our lobby and also sit by our Christmas three and take a cute family photo with you."
Fernley High School releases statement on teacher allegations spreading on social media
After an incident earlier this month, Fernley High School released a statement in response to allegations one of their male staff members is facing. The statement was sent out to Fernley parents and families explaining that their assistant principal was facing accusations he was inside one of the girl's restrooms while students were using it.
Sparks Firefighters donate over $5,000 to local Kids Kottage
Keeping up with their yearly tradition of donating to a local organization, Sparks Firefighters were able to donate a check for $5,265 to the local Kids Kottage. Donations come directly from firefighters but also include generous donations from the Sparks Fire Chief’s Association and the Sparks Fire Department Administration Staff.
Caltrans Reminds Motorists of Safe Driving Tips in Foggy Road Conditions
Motorists are reminded to plan for extra travel time and remember safe driving tips for foggy conditions this holiday season. The National Weather Service is predicting areas of dense fog through this week and the long holiday weekend in the Sacramento Valley and northern portions of the San Joaquin Valley.
Truckee Meadows fire crews knock down RV fire in Sun Valley
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue firefighters knocked down a RV early Saturday morning in the Sun Valley region of Washoe Valley. Luckily, no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Former Sparks Fire Chief Facing Drug Charges Requests Job Back
According to a letter from his lawyer, Mark Lawson says that he never gave his resignation and wishes to be reinstated as chief. The former Sparks fire chief accused of illegal possession and distribution of steroids says he never gave his resignation and wants to be reinstated. Mark Lawson’s lawyers said in a letter sent to Sparks officials this week he should be returned to his role and placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal case. Lawson has threatened to file a civil lawsuit alleging he was “condemned, terminated and tried in the public” before criminal charges had been filed. A spokeswoman says the city does not comment on pending litigation. Lawson is facing charges of conspiracy and possession. City Manager Neil Krutz says Lawson offered his resignation.
Crews Knocked Down Attic Fire on Gentry Way Saturday Night
On Saturday, December 24, 2022 the Reno Fire Department responded to a single-home fire that was putting up a lot of smoke on Gentry Way in Reno. Firefighters say they got on scene around 11:30 p.m. The fire started on the outside of the house and had spread to the...
Driver Injured After Car Crashes In Tree on Moana Lane Near Monterey
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree on Moana Lane near Monterey in Reno. The crash happened after noon on Friday. Reno Fire crews cut a man out of the car where he was then transported to a nearby hospital. Crews removed the car from the...
One Hospitalized After Car Crashes into Tree on Moana Lane
Firefighters say the crash caused a brief outage because of the powerline in the area. An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree on Moana Lane near Monterey in Reno.
