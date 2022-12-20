According to a letter from his lawyer, Mark Lawson says that he never gave his resignation and wishes to be reinstated as chief. The former Sparks fire chief accused of illegal possession and distribution of steroids says he never gave his resignation and wants to be reinstated. Mark Lawson’s lawyers said in a letter sent to Sparks officials this week he should be returned to his role and placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal case. Lawson has threatened to file a civil lawsuit alleging he was “condemned, terminated and tried in the public” before criminal charges had been filed. A spokeswoman says the city does not comment on pending litigation. Lawson is facing charges of conspiracy and possession. City Manager Neil Krutz says Lawson offered his resignation.

