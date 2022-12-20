ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDEF

Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue

On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Single-Vehicle Crash in Chattooga County

According to the Public Information Director Lt. Michael Burns. “The following are preliminary details as the crash is still under investigation. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 8:27 pm, Troopers from post 38 Rome responded to a one-vehicle crash on GA 100 south of Holland Chattoogaville Road, in Chattooga County. A Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on GA 100 when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. Highway 100 was shut down for several hours while first responders worked the scene. Joshua Hardin (23 years old) was transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
East Texas News

Two-semi crash causes injuries

SAN JACINTO COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Highway 59, near the 453A exit, that occurred Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south, followed...
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVC

Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft

On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 21

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-017229- 900 BLK Sunny Dell Circle- Auto Theft- The caller advised an unknown suspect took her vehicle when it was left running in the driveway. 22-017232- 6700 BLK Ringgold Road- Disorder Prevention- The caller requested police stand by while...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

TVA ends temporary rolling blackouts for most areas Friday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Many local utilities announced early Friday afternoon that TVA has ended it's Step 50 emergency load curtailment request. A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative's Facebook page says. Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to create unprecedented demands on the power system....
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

