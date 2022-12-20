According to the Public Information Director Lt. Michael Burns. “The following are preliminary details as the crash is still under investigation. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 8:27 pm, Troopers from post 38 Rome responded to a one-vehicle crash on GA 100 south of Holland Chattoogaville Road, in Chattooga County. A Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on GA 100 when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. Highway 100 was shut down for several hours while first responders worked the scene. Joshua Hardin (23 years old) was transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO