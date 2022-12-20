Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Truck fire closes eastbound I-24 in Chattanooga for hours Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were closed for hours early Friday morning after a cargo truck caught fire. The Chattanooga Fire Department says the accident happened between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Firefighters found the trailer of a tractor trailer fully...
WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee
An onlooker managed to capture the exact moment a freight train collided with a tractor trailer.
WTVC
Mobile home fire displaces Chattanooga family with 4 children Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just 2 days before Christmas, a family with four children in Chattanooga lost their home to fire. No one was hurt. The fire happened mid-morning Friday at a mobile home on the 1900 block of Daylong Place, near Brainerd Road. Our SkyView camera captured the fire...
‘Disastrous mess’: 2 hurt when train derails after colliding with truck in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Two people were injured Tuesday when a train derailed after it collided with a tractor-trailer pulling a concrete bridge beam in East Tennessee, authorities said. According to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Amy Maxwell, a motorist alerted officials to the collision about 12:30 p.m....
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Arrest One Juvenile at Urban Air Venue
On December 21, an event to curb street violence, sponsored by the City of Chattanooga, was held at the Urban Air venue located at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. The event coordinator, Christopher Newby, made contact with a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the facility who was working an extra job and asked for assistance in shutting down the event. He further requested assistance with stopping any additional people from entering the venue due to the large crowd already in the building.
wrganews.com
Single-Vehicle Crash in Chattooga County
According to the Public Information Director Lt. Michael Burns. “The following are preliminary details as the crash is still under investigation. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 8:27 pm, Troopers from post 38 Rome responded to a one-vehicle crash on GA 100 south of Holland Chattoogaville Road, in Chattooga County. A Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on GA 100 when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. Highway 100 was shut down for several hours while first responders worked the scene. Joshua Hardin (23 years old) was transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”
East Texas News
Two-semi crash causes injuries
SAN JACINTO COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a crash involving two commercial motor vehicles on U.S. Highway 59, near the 453A exit, that occurred Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south, followed...
WTVC
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
WTVC
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
WTVC
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
WDEF
Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Patrol Services Arrest Two Individuals for Mail Theft
On Tuesday, December 20, at approximately 3:50 am, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol services personnel responded to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive for the report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes. It is important to note that for the past few days, citizens have posted pictures from their residential cameras online showing a white sedan stealing mail from mailboxes in the vicinity.
wvlt.tv
Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 21
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-017229- 900 BLK Sunny Dell Circle- Auto Theft- The caller advised an unknown suspect took her vehicle when it was left running in the driveway. 22-017232- 6700 BLK Ringgold Road- Disorder Prevention- The caller requested police stand by while...
WTVC
TVA ends temporary rolling blackouts for most areas Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Many local utilities announced early Friday afternoon that TVA has ended it's Step 50 emergency load curtailment request. A post on the Volunteer Energy Cooperative's Facebook page says. Extremely cold temperatures across the region continue to create unprecedented demands on the power system....
WTVC
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
Comments / 0