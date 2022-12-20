New Details / Landslide Update: No estimate for reopening all lanes of Highway 30

New Details Posted Dec. 20

One lane of U.S. Highway 30 will remain open with flaggers through Christmas and New Year’s Day even when landslide repair work between Astoria and Clatskanie pauses for the holidays.

"Please plan for extra travel time between the Portland area and north coast no matter what route you take as holiday travel season gets busy," a relased from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) states. "On U.S. 30, please watch for flaggers and expect delays 24 hours a day."

ODOT crews have been working on repairs daily, including weekends, to reopen the highway after this major landslide the night of Nov. 29 at mile point 72.

“This was a large landslide compared to other landslides that we get in the coast range,” ODOT District 1 Maintenance Manager Mark Buffington said. “The rock was definitely larger than what we are used to. We usually just get mud and trees.”

ODOT opened one lane with flaggers at nights only Dec. 4-11 to allow rock scaling during the daytime.

"We needed to remove large sections of rock on the verge of falling before it was safe for traffic or crews at the highway level," the release states.

Since Dec. 11, ODOT has been able to keep the flagged lane open 24/7 while scaling of smaller sections of loose rock continues above the highway.

“We have been using two scaling crews instead of just one,” Buffington said. “The loose rock is much higher than the slides that we are used to having.”

As of Dec. 20, ODOT could not give an estimated date when it would be able to reopen additional lanes due to the amount of material that needs to be removed – from both the bluff and the highway level.

ODOT reminds drivers not use to a GPS to detour on less developed roads.

"This can be dangerous for you, especially in winter weather conditions," the releases cautions.

Before you travel, visit TripCheck.com

ODOT advises that the best way to get timely updates on U.S. 30 – and all Oregon highways – is on Tripcheck.com. We post road and weather conditions, highway closures, crash locations, traffic speeds and more as quickly as possible there. You can also see traffic camera views.

Slow down in wintry weather and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles. Remember, it takes longer to stop in wet and/or freezing conditions. Also bring traction devices if you cross snow zones and know how to use them.

Previous coverage posted Dec. 19

Work continues this week at the site of a massive landslide along Highway 30 just north of Clatskanie.

"We expect to keep scaling rock into the holidays, and getting more lanes open is the goal, but we don’t have an estimated date for that," Oregon Department of Transportation representative David House said. "There is so much work that it will continue even after lanes are open to traffic."

The event

The highway has been open to a single flagged lane since early December following a massive landslide.

The slide started at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, about 100 feet above the roadway, according to House. It was about 110-feet wide and sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock onto the highway.

Large road equipment has been brought to the site to move the debris from the roadway. Specially trained crews propelled down the side of the steep cliff to help remove rocks, trees and other debris to stabilize the hillside.

The landslide was likely due to rain and strong winds on trees with roots deep in rocky hillside.

“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” ODOT stated earlier. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”

Long-term fix

House added that in general, there is no permanent way to prevent landslides.

"Western Oregon is geologically active – it’s always on the move, gradually eroding toward the ocean, which moves the land and causes erosion and occasional landslides," he said. "We adapt the highways as the land moves, and the work we do buys more time between events."

Geologists with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral and Industries (DOGAMI) caution that landslides are most common in the following areas:

Canyon bottoms, stream channels, channel outletsSteep slopes and bases of steep hillsidesAreas where slopes of hills have been altered by excavated or steepened or recently burnedPlaces where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past

Storms that have caused landslides in the past and are of concern create unstable soils, according to DOGAMI. The soils can’t drain fast enough, and the combination of too much water too fast, steep slopes, and weak geology all contribute to the potential for landslides.

DOIGMI geologist Bill Burns told County Media, Inc. in a published interview in 2021, that certain types of landslides, notably debris flows, can move rapidly (10s of miles per hour).

"These types of landslides tend to start in the upper portions of a drainage and can accelerate and grow as they flow down the channel," Burns said. "When they reach the mouth of the channel they tend to fan out and inundate the areas at the mouth of the channel.

"Unfortunately, the channel outlets are sometimes where people and infrastructure are located. These types of areas are the most concerning. People that live or are traveling in these areas should be extra cautious and be prepared to evacuate. These types of landslides are common in post-fire areas. The combination of the potential long distance from where they start to where they end up and the speed they move is why they are of extra concern and can be life threatening."

Since the 2020 Labor Day fires, DOGAMI's landslide team has focused on the potential post-fire debris flow hazard using a large multiyear, multiagency FEMA grant to work on understanding the post-fire debris flow risk and identify areas of risk throughout many of these recent fires in western Oregon. The end goal of these projects, Burns said, is to use science to understand the post-fire debris flow landslide risk and collaborate with the communities in these wildfire areas to reduce the landslide risk.

House said that overall, no matter where you travel, the advice to motorists is to prepare for winter travel conditions, and expect delays and longer travel times especially with holiday traffic and severe weather on the way later this week.

House urges travelers to always check TripCheck.com just before you leave for your journey to find out the latest highway conditions.

Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.