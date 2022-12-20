Neh-Kah-Nie wrestlers take 3rd at Warrenton Invite
The New-Kah-Nie wrestlers traveled north to Warranton to hit the mat on Saturday (December 10 in the Warrantor Invite. The Pirates brought home third place overall out of 10 teams.
Following are the wrestlers who placed at the meet.
Mikal Hunter 1st at 132
Jeremiah Miller 2nd at 152
Nathaniel Tinnes 2nd at 170
Brian Rauda 3rd at 126
Angel Gonzales 4th at 132
Tateum Carter 4th at 138
Joseph Laun 4th at 170
Nestucca Bill Hagerty tournament Saturday Dec. 17.
2nd place: Jeremiah Miller at 145 and Dillon Bennett at 152
3rd place: Brian Rauda at 120
4th place: Mikal Hunter
We will be back in action on demcber 29th at clatskanie and back to nuestucca on the 30th.
We are looking for a Neah-Kah-Nie middle school wrestling head coach, call the school if you are interested.
Comments / 0