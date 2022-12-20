Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
Related
Police investigate overnight shooting at Orlando home near elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching to find the person who shot into someone’s house. The shooting happened on Ribblesdale Lane, about a mile away from Rolling Hills Elementary School. Several Orlando police cruisers were seen on that street as officers investigated the shooting around midnight. Officers...
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
Teen accidentally shoots women "twerking" on him at Florida house party
A teenager has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot a woman who was "twerking" near him at a Florida house party.
WESH
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
tourcounsel.com
Orlando International Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida
If you have already spent several days in Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and now the only thing you want is to go shopping, Orlando International Premium Outlets is your best option to go shopping in Orlando at cheap prices in its most of 180 stores.
WESH
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
fox35orlando.com
TSA shows off weapons found in carry-on luggage at Orlando airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said a new record has been set at Orlando International Airport where 154 passengers have brought guns to security checkpoints. Weapons like Tasers, knives and guns are just some of the items that have been found inside luggage. Small knives hidden inside...
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
click orlando
Man caught on video beating shark with hammer on Florida beach, police say
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – Video shows a man beating a shark over the head with a hammer on a Florida beach, prompting an investigation by wildlife officials. Indian Harbour Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Bicentennial Beach Park. [TRENDING: ‘Smells like a dead skunk’: Mount...
FL man with 10K fentanyl pills arrested in NJ Walmart parking lot
A Florida man was arrested in New Jersey after investigators seized $40,000 worth of fentanyl pills from him at Walmart parking lot, prosecutors said Tuesday.
disneydining.com
Universal Guest Charged With Felony After Attempting to Steal Nearly $1K in Merchandise
When you visit a theme park, you know that it will most likely be an expensive day. Sure, there are ways to save money, like bringing your own refillable water bottle, bringing snacks, and packing your own lunch. However, if you want to do something like buy some merchandise, be ready to spend a pretty penny. Everything from sweatshirts to keychains, hats, and sunglasses will typically come at a premium price.
Orange County pet stores to pay thousands in refunds to customers who bought sick puppies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Orange County pet stores have to now pay more than $200,000 in refunds to customers thanks to a legal action by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office. According to the attorney general’s office, Hoof’s Pets, Inc., which operates both Petland Orlando East and...
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
Fire above business shuts down busy road near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters and police responded to a fire above a business near downtown Orlando early Wednesday. Crews were called out around 3:45 a.m. for a fire seen above the Salon on Nine on North Mills Avenue near East Colonial Drive. All lanes of North Mills Avenue were...
WESH
Woman says she was attacked, robbed while pulled over on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mother says she pulled over on Interstate 4 while going home to change her child’s diaper when another driver pulled up behind her. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said when she noticed the car, she started moving quickly to pack up, but the driver approached her before she could get back in the car.
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
click orlando
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
Fox News
909K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0