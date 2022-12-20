Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy; Paxful Removes ETH From Platform
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" group discuss today's top stories, including another domino falling during crypto winter as bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Plus, a creditor committee that includes crypto exchange Gemini has presented a plan to Genesis and Digital Currency Group (DCG) to “provide a path for the recovery of assets." DCG is the parent company of CoinDesk. And, Paxful CEO Ray Youssef announces ether's (ETH) removal from his marketplace.
Crypto Market May See Renewed Volatility as Whales Begin to Accumulate Bitcoin
The crypto market has recently held steady, with bitcoin locked in the narrow range of $16,000 to $18,000 amid lingering macroeconomic uncertainty and FTX contagion fears. The perplexing tranquility may soon fade because bitcoin's historical volatility hits levels last seen before the late 2020 bull run and investors with ample capital supply begin to accumulate coins.
Ryan Selkis on the Crypto Outlook for 2023
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features Nathaniel Whittemore aka NLW, with editing by Rob Mitchell and research by Scott Hill. Jared Schwartz is our executive producer and our theme music is “Countdown” by Neon Beach. Music behind our sponsors today is “Glasgow” by Falls. Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images, modified by CoinDesk. Join the discussion atdiscord.gg/VrKRrfKCz8.
2023 Will Be the Death of Bitcoin Energy FUD
Bitcoin saw plenty of ups and downs in 2022, but one particular win was the growing acknowledgement that Bitcoin is good for humanity’s relationship with energy and the environment. Is it possible 2023 is the year energy FUD around Bitcoin finally dies?. Kent Halliburton is the president and chief...
Crypto Markets Analysis: Prices Trade Quietly Despite Surrounding Noise
Crypto price movement was relatively mild this week. Despite the soap opera surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest, extradition and incredible shrinking $250 million bond, crypto assets appear to be ignoring the noise and trading on the basis of fundamentals, sentiment and basic supply and demand. This is welcome news for...
Crypto Markets Today: Popsicle Heats Up as Bitcoin Stays Cold
The native token of Popsicle Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) market-making and yield-earning protocol, is surging as the controversial yet prolific blockchain developer Daniele Sestagalli said he was returning to the project. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
Over $30B of NFT Trading Volume on Ethereum Is Wash Trading, Research Suggests
It's no secret that wash trading – a form of market manipulation where the buyer and seller in a transaction are the same or collude together – continues to plague the non-fungible token (NFT) market. But a recent report compiled on blockchain data site Dune Analytics has revealed just how bad the problem has become.
Tron’s Justin Sun Was Secret Top Client of Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie
Tron founder Justin Sun is one of the richest figures in crypto, and a good chunk of his bitcoin (BTC) is stored in one place: U.S.-based Valkyrie Investments. The altcoin kingpin had more than $580 million of BTC stashed with the crypto asset manager at one point in August, according to a private financial document that CoinDesk reviewed. That amounted to over 90% of money at Valkyrie’s largest division, Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC, the document shows.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Hold as US Stocks Fall
Prices: Bitcoin avoids losses in U.S. stocks as strong economic data makes investors reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot anytime soon to a more dovish monetary policy. Insights: Central Bank of Indonesia white paper on the development of the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) envisions a world...
Twitter Adds Crypto, Stock Prices in Search Results
Social media platform Twitter has integrated cryptocurrency prices into search results using a plug-in from charting platform TradingView. The integration allows users to type crypto or stock tickers into the search bar to generate the current value and a price chart. The result also includes a link to trading app Robinhood.
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin and Ether’s Flat Trajectory to Continue, Technical Indicators Suggest
Bitcoin and ether continue to trade flat, as volatility for the two assets wanes. Bitcoin (BTC) prices stabilized following the FTX fallout, now off a mere 2% from Nov. 11. The ether price (ETH) is down a more pronounced 6% from the same date. The most recent six months of...
Crypto Markets Analysis: Strong Economic Data Is Bad News for Bitcoin Bulls
Good news is bad news again: Just as traders in cryptocurrencies and traditional finance were looking forward to saying goodbye to 2022, a dose of better-than-expected economic data may have damped the mood for asset prices yet again. At the risk of sounding absurdly obvious, inflation remains an albatross around...
First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Ends Penultimate Week of (Awful) 2022 on Quiet Note
The year 2022 is likely to go down as one of the worst ever in the blockchain industry’s volatile history. But for scammers trolling digital-asset markets for suckers or even easy pickings from savvy crypto traders, it’s been a banner year. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets...
DeFi Derivatives Trading Has Untapped Potential
As cults of personality and centralized platforms lose their sheen, we must return to the fundamentals that drove the crypto industry at its inception: decentralization, self-custody and economic empowerment for all. In a phrase: decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi brings a lot of diversity to our economy, but one specific sector...
First Mover Asia: Most Cryptos Stay Flat Like a Windless Lake, but a Popsicle Makes Waves.
Prices: The action was in Popsicle's ICE token against mostly flat trading for crypto markets including bitcoin. Insights: Crypto has yet to cause a fiat financial crisis. So why is there talk of banning it? asks Sam Reynolds. The heat is elsewhere as bitcoin hibernates. By Brad Keoun. Cryptocurrencies were...
Bitcoin Protocol Development Steadily Progressing Despite Only 40-60 Monthly Active Developers: NYDIG
In a world where giants of the conventional financial system including Visa, Mastercard and PayPal employ tens of thousands of employees, Bitcoin continues to be run by a tight ship of just a few dozen active developers. New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), a Bitcoin-focused investment firm, published a report...
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx, Share Trading Platform Superhero Abandon Merger Plan
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx and share trading and superannuation platform Superhero canceled their planned merger, saying the decision was reached after the government turned up the regulatory heat on the crypto industry. The plan was announced in June, and was touted as a "historic merger" that would create a A$1.5...
Next Financial Crisis Will Be From Crypto if It's Not Banned: Indian Central Bank Governor
India's central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has predicted that the next financial crisis will come from "private cryptocurrencies" if they are allowed to be regulated and not banned outright. Das was speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Wednesday. "Our view is that it should be prohibited because...
Bitcoin Trades Sideways as Stocks Get Pre-Holiday Bounce
Bitcoin looked remarkably stable Wednesday, trading around $16,780 as traders wrestled with the uncertain market outlook for next year. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has been moving sideways at the range between $16,700 and $16,900 in the past 24 hours. “Bitcoin isn't getting much of a boost from the...
