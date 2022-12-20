YCSO makes arrest on aggravated kidnapping, assault warrants

Jesus Ramon Espino was arrested Thursday on Young County warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which reportedly occurred in November. Espino, 25, was arrested on the two Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 warrants at a residence in Graham.



On Nov. 22, Graham Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Blewett Street in Graham in reference to a terroristic threat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers met with Rebecca Rachelle Duran, who reported she was threatened with a handgun by Espino and forced to get into a vehicle.



Duran was interviewed by a member of the GPD Criminal Investigation Division Thursday, Dec. 8. She reported having been in a six-to-seven year relationship with Espino, which started in 2015 and ended in June.



“Ms. Duran reported during the course of the relationship she was physically assaulted and verbally threatened with physical violence, and death, on numerous occasions by (the) defendant,” the probable cause affidavit states. “Ms. Duran reported (the) defendant also made verbal threats of physical violence, and death, against members of her family on numerous occasions.”



Duran stated on the morning of Nov. 22 she received a phone call from Espino, who told her he was parked outside her residence and told her to come out and speak with him. Duran told GPD that she and Espino were not in a relationship at that time. She reportedly told Espino that she would not come outside to speak with him and once the conversation ended, she walked outside to smoke a cigarette when Espino pulled up to her residence.



