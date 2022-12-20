ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

YCSO makes arrest on aggravated kidnapping, assault warrants

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCd5F_0jp87Eba00

Jesus Ramon Espino was arrested Thursday on Young County warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon which reportedly occurred in November. Espino, 25, was arrested on the two Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 warrants at a residence in Graham.

On Nov. 22, Graham Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Blewett Street in Graham in reference to a terroristic threat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Officers met with Rebecca Rachelle Duran, who reported she was threatened with a handgun by Espino and forced to get into a vehicle.

Duran was interviewed by a member of the GPD Criminal Investigation Division Thursday, Dec. 8. She reported having been in a six-to-seven year relationship with Espino, which started in 2015 and ended in June.

“Ms. Duran reported during the course of the relationship she was physically assaulted and verbally threatened with physical violence, and death, on numerous occasions by (the) defendant,” the probable cause affidavit states. “Ms. Duran reported (the) defendant also made verbal threats of physical violence, and death, against members of her family on numerous occasions.”

Duran stated on the morning of Nov. 22 she received a phone call from Espino, who told her he was parked outside her residence and told her to come out and speak with him. Duran told GPD that she and Espino were not in a relationship at that time. She reportedly told Espino that she would not come outside to speak with him and once the conversation ended, she walked outside to smoke a cigarette when Espino pulled up to her residence.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 21 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Woman featured on Texoma’s Most Wanted captured

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities captured a woman after she was featured on this week’s Texoma’s Most Wanted. According to the Wichita County Jail records, Destiny Davila was freed on a $30,000 bond after deputies arrested her on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for warrants that were issued after her bond was revoked. Court documentation showed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother arrested for alleged 2018 assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a mother for an alleged assault that occurred in 2018. Police arrested Chanel Williams and charged her with Injury to a Child. According to the arrest warrant, in October 2018, police were sent to Ben Franklin Elementary School for an 8-year-old with bruises on her face. Teachers […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Second alleged check forgery suspect indicted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect is now indicted in an alleged forging and identification theft operation in a Wichita Falls apartment. James Robert Dickerson is indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity-fraud and ID theft. John Wade Williams was indicted on the charge in July. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two ejected in early morning accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Owner believes burglar started fire that destroyed home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals. The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Driver in hospital after running into the Wichita River

Updated at 3 p.m. Monday Dec. 19, 2022, with new information about early morning accident WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after reportedly crashing his truck in the Wichita River. According to police, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, shortly before 5 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO identifies human remains found in March in Young County

The Young County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of human remains found in March in the county. YCSO stated in a press release Thursday, Dec. 15 that examiners determined the remains belonged to Nathan Ray Daniels, who was reported missing since March 2021.According to the release, the remains, which were found Sunday, March 6, were identified through DNA samples collected at the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. The DNA samples collected from the submitted remains were later sent to the Missing Person DNA Unit for analysis.“On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, I received notification and a copy of the Missing Persons DNA Report from UNTCHI. This report stated the confirmation of the DNA analysis comparison was the missing person, Nathan Ray Daniels,” YCSO Lt. Chris Moody wrote in the release.Moody said there was no evidence to support foul play in the case.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 17 edition of The Graham Leader.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

2,700 pounds of dog food donated to Humane Society

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 caught an act of kindness on camera in Wichita Falls on Wednesday. 2,700 pounds of dog food was donated to the Humane Society of Wichita County, all thanks to Scott Storm. He has been generously giving for the past three years now...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man

Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
GRAHAM, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022

The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Oliva-Reyes takes plea for smuggling of persons

Terry Isreal Oliva-Reyes pleaded guilty to smuggling of persons, a third degree felony, Thursday, Nov. 29. The guilty plea was part of a plea deal between Oliva-Reyes and the 90th Judicial District Court.Following his guilty plea, Oliva-Reyes was placed on a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and released to ICE custody Friday, Dec 2, according to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock.If he were to return to Texas, Oliva-Reyes would still be subject to the plea agreement of three years of deferred adjudication community supervision, a $500 fine and $305 in court costs. Additionally, he would be ordered to perform 160 hours of community service as part of 39 conditions of community supervision. He faced between two and 10 years imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a fine of up to $10,000.Oliva-Reyes was arrested and seven others were detained Sunday, July 24, following a traffic stop at Hwy. 114 and Hwy. 16. According to a press release from YCSO, the group was pulled over in a silver Honda SUV for a traffic violation at approximately 10:30 a.m.For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 10 edition of The Graham Leader.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

City approves taser lease agreement for GPD

The Graham City Council approved negotiating and finalizing a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for 12 non-lethal force tasers for Graham Police Department under a five-year lease agreement not to exceed $8,200 per year, or a total of $41,000 from November 2022 through November 2026.According to the non-binding budgetary estimate from Axon Enterprise, Inc., the estimated delivery of the tasers and associated equipment and cartridges would be Thursday, Dec. 15. The council approved City Manager Eric Garretty to move forward with the negotiations after he gave an update with GPD Chief Brent Bullock and GPD Sergeant Chris Post during the...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

183
Followers
121
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy