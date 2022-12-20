Rotary Club donates $6,000 to Young County VFDs

The Rotary Club of Graham Duck Derby serves as the club’s largest annual fundraiser and this year a new fundraising segment, called the Waddle Fall, was added to benefit all Young County volunteer fire departments. In total, the new effort raised $6,000 for the county departments.



The club hosted the Duck Derby Saturday, Sept. 17 at Fireman’s Park in Graham, selling over 8,300 rubber ducks and raising $40,000 for the organization to benefit nonprofits and causes supported by the club.



The Waddle Fall had 200 rubber ducks dropped from a Graham Fire Rescue truck onto a target with a grand prize of $2,500 for the person closest to the center.



“Back in September, at the Rotary Club annual Duck Derby, we collectively came together to perform what we dubbed the Waddle Fall. The Waddle Fall was just a brainstorm idea that actually came to life thanks to the help of our Graham Fire Department and those that were able to make that possible climbing up the ladder and dropping those ducks onto the target,” Rotary President Grant Ingram said. “We were able to raise some money and we promised that the money that we raised for that part of the event would go to our volunteer fire departments of Young County.”



