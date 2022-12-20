ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steers, Lady Blues play in Wichita Falls Classic

By Mike Williams
 3 days ago
It was an afternoon of struggles at the Kay Yeager Coliseum as the Steers and Lady Blues each took part in the Wichita Falls Classic. The eight-game event allowed teams to play basketball in the 7,380-seat arena.

The Lady Blues took on the 2A No. 17 Windthorst Trojanettes, followed by the Steers taking on the 3A No. 13 Holliday Eagles. Both Lady Blues head coach Kyle Wood and Steers head coach Kris Hise felt the games were an opportunity to see the playing atmosphere they are striving for.

“They set it up like you would at the regional tournament,” Wood said. “Where you can’t shoot at (halftime and a) 20-minute warm-up (...) just the venue itself is so much different from what we’re used to. Just the way your locker rooms are set up and stuff like that. I think it’s a good experience for the kids.”

Windthorst 46, Lady Blues 22

The Lady Blues kept the game close in the first quarter as both teams needed time to adjust to the different surroundings. Depth perception can be an issue for teams not used to playing in an arena setting as there is 100 feet or more behind the basket rather than the four to five feet that players are typically accustomed to.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 21 edition of The Graham Leader.

