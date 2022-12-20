Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVirginia State
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Miller, William Carlton
William Carlton Miller (“Daddy Bill”) was called home on December 20, 2022, ending a 2½ year experience with cancer and a lifetime of service to his family, friends and the Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on July 11, 1934, in Christiansburg, Va. and was preceded in death by his parents H. Andrew Miller and Helen Dixon Miller, his grandparents Morris, C. Miller and Bertie Miller and brother H. Andrew Miller II (Jackie).
NRVNews
Page, Virgie Thomas
Virgie L. Thomas Page, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Born May 8, 1934, in Peterstown, WV, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Sylvia Smith Thomas. Virgie was a homemaker and a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She...
Appalachian Power reports 42,000 in the dark
UPDATE 12/23 8:36 P.M.: Appalachian Power is reporting that around 42,000 of its customers are without power as a result of the winter storm. Outage numbers according to Appalachian Power update at 8:51 p.m.: Appalachian Power has the following estimates of when power should be restored: Roanoke, Lynchburg, and the surrounding area: Appalachian Power says […]
NRVNews
Snider, Nancy Marie
Nancy Marie Snider 60 of Christiansburg, Virginia died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Nancy is preceded in death by her son Michael Scott Snider. She is survived by her four Grandchildren: Connor Dickerson, Arabella Snider, Kaiden Dickerson, and Abigail Dickerson; Daughter Ashley Snider and Son-in-law David Dickerson; Father Curtis Snider, Sr. of Christiansburg; Mother Sally Duncan of Christiansburg; Sisters Connie Widner of Christiansburg, Linda Snider of Willis, Pat Koran of Roanoke, and Becky Akers of Riner; Brothers Curtis Snider, Jr. of Colorado, and Russell Snider, of Christiansburg.
NRVNews
Kessinger, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kessinger, age 72, of Blacksburg died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery. He was born in Virginia, on February 10, 1950, to the late Harold Richard and Clarice Opal Fain Kessinger. He was also preceded in death by his son Gregory Alan Kessinger. He is...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
NRVNews
Couple Sought in Theft of Baby Formula
On Dec. 17, 2022 at approximately 11 a.m., a male and female entered Food City in Pulaski and stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula. The female entered the store and sat in a motorized shopping cart and the male accompanied her to the baby formula aisle. They both loaded the shopping cart basket full of formula. Then the female placed all the cans of formula down into her skirt.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
NRVNews
Willard, Sr., James William
James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr, age 65 of Princeton, West Virginia and formerly Pulaski passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born December 21, 1956 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ivan Ray Willard, Sr and Rilah Willine Mitchell Willard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Ray Willard, Jr.
NRVNews
Childress, Jr., Claude Swanson
Claude Swanson Childress Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on May 27, 1946, and lost his courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Friday, December 16, 2022. He had battled a massive stroke in 2012 that left his right side paralyzed but after weeks in rehab he learned to walk again and regained a lot of what he had lost from the stroke.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
Search underway for missing kayaker on Belews Lake in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
WSLS
Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use. Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week. Below...
wfirnews.com
Five months after mass rescue, how Roanoke beagles are doing now
More than 100 beagles removed from that breeding facility this year west of Richmond all appear to be doing well in their new Roanoke-area homes — and lives that are much different from five months ago. You may remember that the Envigo facility in Cumberland County closed down amid allegations of multiple violations of animal welfare laws. In Roanoke, Angels of Assisi took in 112 dogs — and since they were all beagles, they had no trouble finding homes for all. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
NRVNews
Warming Center in Giles County
Due to ongoing power outages within Giles County and extreme cold temperatures expected to continue. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10:00 pm December 23rd and from 7am until 10pm on December 24th. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle fire on I-81 north in Montgomery Co. cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 130 near the Lafayette area has caused delays, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile and the right shoulder is closed at this time.
wfxrtv.com
Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
NRVNews
Huff, Joyce Ray
Joyce Ray Huff went home to be with the Lord on Dec 17, 2022. He finished the cancer battle well with faith in God’s plan for him. He is seeing the face of Jesus and reunited with the love of his life, Jean. Joyce worked at Fabric Cutters in...
Comments / 0