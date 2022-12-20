Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Sedalia Couple Arrested in Alleged Porch Thefts
On Sunday, Nov. 18, Sedalia Police received a report of someone stealing packages off a front porch. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect(s) stole packages from other residents as well. On Wednesday, investigators from the Latent Investigations Unit and Crime Resolutions Unit executed a search warrant at...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
kjluradio.com
Boone County man charged with rape after allegedly serving victim a spiked drink
A Boone County man is charged with rape after allegedly serving the victim a spiked drink. Thomas Hayes, 48, of Hallsville, is charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape. He was arraigned Monday and was being held without bond. According to court records, Hayes served a drink to the victim...
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested with $3,000 worth of Fentanyl
A Jefferson City man is facing multiple charges following a multi-agency narcotics investigation. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports Jordan Sherman, 31, was arrested on Tuesday. He’s been charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Sherman is currently being held without bond.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
On Sunday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a trespassing report. The complainant stated a subject who was recently trespassed from the business had returned. Officers viewed video footage of the suspect entering the business multiple times. Officers then located...
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City drug bust nets 147 capsules of fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man was behind bars Wednesday after a drug bust. According to the Cole County Sheriff’s Department, deputies along with the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 200 of Dix Road Tuesday evening. According to a news release,...
krcgtv.com
One in custody after narcotics search warrant served
Authorities say one person is in custody after officers served a narcotics search warrant in Maries County Monday. Sheriff Chris Heitman with the Maries County Sheriff's Office said his deputies and drug task force members raided a property in the 18000 block of Maries County Road 436. Heitman said updates...
Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI
On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City pediatrician warns about unsafe toys for kids, teens
When picking out a gift for a child or a teen during the holiday season, you are probably first thinking about the how fun that gift will be, but what about how safe it will be?. Dr. Polly Burrell, a pediatrician with Capitol Region Medical Center, said small toys and...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City business owner gets one year in prison for tax evasion
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn, Gina Marie Volmert, who owned GVA and Associates in Jefferson City, will also have to pay nearly $514,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. GVA provided medical billing and coding services for the electronic submission of medical claims.
KOMU
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw Man Injured in One-car Crash Arrested for DWI
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Nathan W. Pendleton of Warsaw, was on Highway MM at Clearwater Road around 7:45 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in the ditch.
krcgtv.com
Questions loom in J. Pfenny's bar shooting case
JEFFERSON CITY — It's been nearly a month since the last time J. Pfenny's, a bar in downtown Jefferson City, opened its doors after a deadly shooting, and there's been no word about when they plan to open back up. KRCG 13 attempted to reach the owners of J....
Investigators unsure how deadly Chariton County house fire began
The cause of a deadly fire more than a week ago in Chariton County is unclear, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office reports. The post Investigators unsure how deadly Chariton County house fire began appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Comments / 0