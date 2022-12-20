Read full article on original website
Youthful talent provides spark to Southwest Valley through opening stretch
(Corning) -- A young Southwest Valley (4-3) squad has gotten off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season, having won three of its last four games heading into the holiday break. The Timberwolves rattled off three straight victories over Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Griswold and Lenox before dropping a close contest...
LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake
(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
Billy "Joe" Hildreth, 80, of Missouri Valley
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation Time: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
SWCC interim volleyball coach Shipley to take over in full-time role
(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced interim head coach Taylor Shipley will take over as the Spartans’ head volleyball coach in a full-time role. Shipley joined the Southwestern volleyball coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach in July 2022. View the complete release from SWCC athletics linked here.
Shawn M. Fernald, 57 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 1, 2023. Rosary/Visitation:4:00 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City,...
SMS TAG students score in Quiz Bowl
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah Middle School students recently excelled in an online test of trivial knowledge. Members of the middle school's Talented and Gifted program participated in the Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl--a nationwide competition running in the fall and spring. The school's 5th and 6th grade students finished second overall out of 130 teams in their division with 1,231 points. It's the second year of the middle schools participation in the program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Middle School Talented and Gifted Instructor Brett Roberts says the students improved from their first competition's placing.
Nelson, Judy
Memorial Service:At A Later DateName:Judith "Judy" A. NelsonPronunciation: Age:84From:Shenan…
James E. Hurst, 50, Mound City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Shenandoah announces K-8 Students of the Month for December
(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character. Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's December Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Teresa Ann Elliott, 58, Randolph
Notes:A potluck dinner where family and friends will gather and share memories will be scheduled at a later date.
Wind chill warnings remain for KMAland
(Undated) -- Most of KMAland is still under a wind chill warning until noon Saturday. The National Weather Service says the wind chill warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold and Taylor counties in Iowa. In Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas,...
Lanny Kite, 77, of Marne, Iowa
Service:Funeral ServiceName:Lanny KitePronunciation: Age:77From:Marne, IowaPrevious: Day and…
Blizzard/winter storm warnings still in effect for parts of KMAland
(Johnston) -- The National Weather Service Office in Johnston says blizzard or winter storm warnings are still in effect for parts of western Iowa and northwest Missouri. The weather service says a winter storm is in effect until noon today, and a blizzard warning in effect from noon today until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon and Guthrie counties in western Iowa.
Snow plow activity hit or miss in KMAland
(Undated) -- Road crews in KMAland were prepared for what was expected as the first major winter storm of the season. Some plows, indeed, saw action in the region Thursday morning, and will continue to do so the next few days. Shenandoah's street crews were out early in the morning, removing snow from the city's emergency snow routes. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen tells KMA News City Street Superintendent Todd Foutch indicated earlier this week his department was ready for this storm--and for other winter events this season.
Christmas Market 2022 Preorder pickup will be at the Cass County Community Center Wed. 12/21 from noon-2PM.
ATLANTIC, IA (December 19, 2022) – Due to a winter storm predicted for Thursday, the in- person Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2022. All preorders for Christmas Market can. be picked up from the Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21, from 3-7 PM. Christmas Market continues...
Grant City resident killed in Worth County wreck
(Grant City) -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Worth County early Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred four miles west of Grant City on Highway 46 around 4:50 a.m. when a westbound 2007 GMC 2500, driven by 41-year-old Adam Brown of Grant City, failed to negotiate a curve just east of Highway Z. The Patrol says the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the south side of the roadway striking two signs before overturning down an embankment. Authorities say Brown was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its wheels facing east off the south side of the road. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Patrol says Brown was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.
Page County Community Foundation opens spring grant program application window
(Clarinda) -- Non-profits in Page County looking for a financial boost once again have a grant opportunity through the Page County Community Foundation. The Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa recently announced the opening of the Spring 2023 grant cycle application window for the various county community foundations, including Page County. The organization puts on the grant program in Page County in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and Greater Shenandoah Foundation. Iowa Foundations Director Sunni Kamp says roughly $130,000 will be available for eligible projects in Page County.
Opponents encourage Page County board to intervene in proposed carbon dioxide pipelines
(Clarinda) -- Opponents of proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa continue to voice their objections in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard comments from two residents regarding Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline and a possible ordinance. The project would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page, and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. Imogene resident Marty Maher reported back to the supervisors from an Iowa Utilities Board meeting that included oral arguments related to safety and preemption issues and a scheduling conference related to Summit's proposal. Maher says the pipeline companies, including Summit, want the utilities board to refrain from considering safety concerns in their decision.
Sorensen, Gibilisco reappointed to city positions
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is praising two city employees receiving new terms. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council reappointed City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to another two-year term. Sorensen has been serving in the position since June of 2014, when he succeeded the late Bob Norris. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says the city is fortunate to have Sorensen as its city attorney.
