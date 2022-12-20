(Clarinda) -- Opponents of proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa continue to voice their objections in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard comments from two residents regarding Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline and a possible ordinance. The project would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page, and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. Imogene resident Marty Maher reported back to the supervisors from an Iowa Utilities Board meeting that included oral arguments related to safety and preemption issues and a scheduling conference related to Summit's proposal. Maher says the pipeline companies, including Summit, want the utilities board to refrain from considering safety concerns in their decision.

