Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County board hears revised public health facility plans
(Council Bluffs) -- Updated plans are in the works for a new county public health facility in Pottawattamie County. That's according to County Planning and Development Director Matt Wyant, who presented a revised proposal for a new facility to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors earlier this week. Original plans called for a nearly 26,000-square-foot facility on the corner of Pearl Street and 5th Avenue in Council Bluffs to help consolidate the health agency from its current setup, including multiple buildings. However, Wyant tells KMA News costs were getting too high for what was initially estimated at a nearly $10 million proposal.
kmaland.com
Opponents encourage Page County board to intervene in proposed carbon dioxide pipelines
(Clarinda) -- Opponents of proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa continue to voice their objections in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard comments from two residents regarding Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline and a possible ordinance. The project would stretch more than 700 miles across western Iowa, including portions of Fremont, Page, and Montgomery counties, carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. Imogene resident Marty Maher reported back to the supervisors from an Iowa Utilities Board meeting that included oral arguments related to safety and preemption issues and a scheduling conference related to Summit's proposal. Maher says the pipeline companies, including Summit, want the utilities board to refrain from considering safety concerns in their decision.
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that […] The post New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kmaland.com
Page County board backs insurance plan change
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are hoping to curb drastically increasing insurance costs for county employees without impacting the current benefits. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved switching their insurance plan number through the Iowa Association of Counties from plan nine to plan 11E. While the new plan does not affect the current benefit offerings, County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen says the switch is recommended by Group Benefit Partners, the insurance broker with ISAC, to possibly reduce an anticipated 15% increase in cost next year and also join the majority of the other counties in the ISAC Group Health Program.
thereader.com
Acting Mayor Absent from City Council after FBI Search, North Omaha Music and Arts Seeks Liquor License Without Council Approval.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. A shorthanded Omaha City Council met Tuesday to discuss a liquor license for North Omaha Music and Arts (NOMA), which was passed off to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission with no recommendation.
WOWT
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home. “It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”. Days after being forced out of her apartment,...
doniphanherald.com
Job classifications for Bellevue police command staff changed without city approval
Bellevue taxpayers could wind up paying for hundreds of hours of overtime pay for top police officials after a city official changed their job classifications without consulting the city attorney or getting approval from the Bellevue City Council. The change, made by Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow, stemmed from an...
kmaland.com
Mills County Courthouse closed Thursday
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are playing it safe during the winter storm when it comes to public facilities. County officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the Mills County Courthouse is closed Thursday because of the weather conditions. Supervisors Chair Carol Vinton tells KMA News the county opted to close the building because of the inclement weather expected--include blowing snow and bitter-cold wind chills.
kmaland.com
Page County Community Foundation opens spring grant program application window
(Clarinda) -- Non-profits in Page County looking for a financial boost once again have a grant opportunity through the Page County Community Foundation. The Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa recently announced the opening of the Spring 2023 grant cycle application window for the various county community foundations, including Page County. The organization puts on the grant program in Page County in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and Greater Shenandoah Foundation. Iowa Foundations Director Sunni Kamp says roughly $130,000 will be available for eligible projects in Page County.
kmaland.com
Billy "Joe" Hildreth, 80, of Missouri Valley
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation Time: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
1011now.com
Frozen brine creates challenge for Lancaster County road crews
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t the snow, but the below-freezing temperatures that gave the Lancaster County road crews a challenge on Thursday. Temps reached about -13° in Lincoln Thursday morning. The brine mixture they use was frozen in the tanks, which hasn’t happened before. But because there...
kmaland.com
Sorensen, Gibilisco reappointed to city positions
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is praising two city employees receiving new terms. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council reappointed City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to another two-year term. Sorensen has been serving in the position since June of 2014, when he succeeded the late Bob Norris. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says the city is fortunate to have Sorensen as its city attorney.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton resigns
Former Lincoln state Sen. Tony Fulton is resigning his position leading the state's Department of Revenue. Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Fulton for his six years of service as the state's tax commissioner in a news release. Prior to his appointment, Fulton, 50, ran a small business and was a state...
kmaland.com
Shawn M. Fernald, 57 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 1, 2023. Rosary/Visitation:4:00 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City,...
kmaland.com
James E. Hurst, 50, Mound City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
TRAFFIC: I-80 now open in both directions at the state line
There are multiple crashes on the I-80 bridge. According to the Council Bluffs Police, I-80 westbound is being shut down in Iowa.
WOWT
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works officials reviewed plans Wednesday morning for clearing streets as the winter storm was approaching the metro. City officials are keeping an eye on multiple weather sources, and have staffed according to forecasted snow ramping up around 2 p.m. and reaching from 2-5 inches.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Comments / 0