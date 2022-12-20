Read full article on original website
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin football: Recruiting and transfer portal updates (12/23)
An overview of all of the recruiting and transfer portal news for the Wisconsin Badgers over the past seven days.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
What are the next steps for Luke Fickell and the Badgers?
Early signing day has passed, and new head coach Luke Fickell did not fail to impress in his first efforts with the Wisconsin Badgers. Overall, Wisconsin added 20 total players in the current cycle: 14 via scholarship, four walk-ons, and two transfers. Fickell and his staff were able to maintain...
thedailyhoosier.com
“Many would say he is the best O-line coach in the country” — IU football thrilled to have Bob Bostad on board
When Wisconsin blitzed Indiana with 338 rushing yards, and a still difficult to process 83 points in 2010, much of the damage was done by the Badgers’ offensive line. It wasn’t the first time, and it wouldn’t be the last. The turnaround of Wisconsin football began in...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas
Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Wisconsin Badgers Game Cancelled With No Make-Up
The Wisconsin Badgers have canceled a basketball game that was supposed to take place on December 23rd. According to UW, the weather is the reason why the men’s basketball team will not play their originally scheduled game. Wisconsin Badgers Vs Grambling State Tigers Canceled. The non-conference game was supposed...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment
Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck trade jabs over recruit
New Wisconsin football head coach Luke Fickell and Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck traded words over a recruit on early national signing day. The dispute between the two head coaches came from the recruitment of a new Minnesota football signee, three-star defensive lineman Martin Owusu who had been committed to the Golden Gophers since May of 2022.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Badgers land two big surprises to 2023 class
Wisconsin football was scheduled to sign at least 12 scholarship players to their 2023 class today, but there were a few names to watch for in the final hours of Signing Day. One of those names was 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden out of Roseville, Michigan. Coming into today Snowden was down to five schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, West Virginia, Howard, and Cincinnati. In the end, Snowden chose the Badgers giving the 2023 class a huge bump. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnatti under Luke Fickell so it was not a huge surprise that he chose Wisconsin, but it certainly is a big win.
wisportsheroics.com
Report: 3-Star OL James Durand Signs NLI With Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers are adding some serious blockers to their offense for the 2023 class. Earlier in the morning, the Badgers announced that three-star tight end Tucker Ashcraft signed his NLI with the Badgers. Not long after, Wisconsin reported James Durand would be coming to Madison. According to a statement...
Luke Fickell Reacts To His First Recruiting Class At Wisconsin
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell looked to commence a new era with his first national signing day. Fourteen players, including three four-star recruits, signed their national letter of intent. Just three recruits are from Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell discussed the significance of his "very diverse class." "I think more than...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arndt maintains faith, escapes shadows
The best Wisconsin high school basketball player whom the fewest people have seen play might reside right here in Oconomowoc. That may be a bold claim, since there are 488 teams and approximately 7,000 players competing at the WIAA varsity level this season. But Logan Arndt appeared on the radar...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
UW Health moving forward with plans for new surgery center on east side
Officials at UW Health say they are getting approval to move forward with plans to add a new surgery center on Madison's east side.
nbc15.com
Meet NBC15′s new meteorologist, Kevin Corriveau!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kevin Corriveau is heading into his 37th year of forecasting, observing and producing weather content. And now, he’s here in Madison!. Kevin joins the NBC15 First Alert Weather team as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist, coming from another Gray Television station, WDTV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Uncompetitive race for Dane County Senate seat draws near record in campaign funds
Democrat Dianne Hesselbein will be the first woman to represent the 27th State Senate district, which includes Middleton, Waunakee, Mount Horeb and New Glarus. The race for the 27th State Senate District in western Dane County saw more than $217,000 in campaign funds raised, the second-highest total in history. State...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man refused to do any field sobriety testing, arrested for 11th OWI
NEWPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin arrested a man for his 11th OWI after his vehicle slid off the road and refused field sobriety testing. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 20 around 12:45 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle that reportedly slid off the road. The incident was on New Haven Road near HWY 16.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
‘I feel we were misled’: The aftermath of a school referendum in Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — When the Monroe School District got its $88 million referendum passed to replace its high school building, 54% of the district’s voters gave it the nod — after weeks of advertisements that readers frequently interpreted as a tax increase of $13 per $100,000 in home value. In a referendum Q & A the district posted to its...
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
