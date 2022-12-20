ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 13

Related
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Local Educator Named Teacher of the Year

VINEYARD HAVEN – A Martha’s Vineyard educator will begin her tenure as Massachusetts’ Teacher of the Year in January. Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School teacher Dani Charbonneau was announced as the state’s teacher of the year by the Baker Administration this fall, but her time holding the honor officially starts in 2023.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

No clear answers on Sudders’s shift in tone

LAST WEEK, Marylou Sudders sounded like she wanted to stay on as the state’s secretary of health and human services. This week, she put in her retirement papers. What happened between last week and this week is unclear, but rumors are swirling. Sudders has served eight years as the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
proclaimerscv.com

Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits

Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Overdue report will reflect glut of state revenues

State tax revenues soared over the last two years as Massachusetts has emerged from the pandemic, and the details and impacts of that dynamic are laid out in the annual Statutory Basis Financial Report (SBFR), a comprehensive document accounting for nearly all aspects of the state's finances.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season. The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1

It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy