Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker calls final days in office ‘bittersweet’
Gov. Charlie Baker, the most popular governor in the country who will conclude his second term in just under two weeks, called his final days in office a “bittersweet experience.”. Baker struck an introspective tone with reporters Thursday after he participated in a menorah lighting ceremony for the fifth...
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
capecod.com
Local Educator Named Teacher of the Year
VINEYARD HAVEN – A Martha’s Vineyard educator will begin her tenure as Massachusetts’ Teacher of the Year in January. Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School teacher Dani Charbonneau was announced as the state’s teacher of the year by the Baker Administration this fall, but her time holding the honor officially starts in 2023.
commonwealthmagazine.org
No clear answers on Sudders’s shift in tone
LAST WEEK, Marylou Sudders sounded like she wanted to stay on as the state’s secretary of health and human services. This week, she put in her retirement papers. What happened between last week and this week is unclear, but rumors are swirling. Sudders has served eight years as the...
nepm.org
Massachusetts Gov. Baker trades a high profile gig for another; Healey continues to build cabinet
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take on another high profile job after he leaves office in January, as his successor, Maura Healey continues to appoint members of her cabinet. Charlie Baker will become the next president of the NCAA college sports governing body. He starts that new job in March,...
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Dec. 23
Multiple weather advisories have been issued for Massachusetts Friday as a mix of rain, snow and high winds hit the region. Much of the state will see heavy rain, between 1 and 3 inches, beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday night. Snow will largely be held to above 1,000...
nepm.org
As housing bias in Massachusetts persists, advocates want tougher penalties for landlords, agents
David Harris, a Boston fair housing advocate, says racism in housing transactions remains a significant problem, more than a half century after the federal Civil Rights Act. And Harris has the test results to prove it. His nonprofit asked two women from different racial backgrounds to pretend to be hunting...
nepm.org
Feds and Massachusetts Dept. of Correction reach agreement over mental health care for prisoners
After almost two years of negotiating, the Massachusetts U.S. attorney has reached agreement with the state Department of Correction regarding the treatment of prisoners struggling with mental illnesses. The agreement calls for the following changes at DOC facilities:. improved mental health care and training for correctional staff. creation of a...
Gov.-elect Healey says she won’t claim exemption to public records laws
Healey also committed to supporting legislation that would cut back at exemptions claimed by the Legislature and Supreme Judicial Court. Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey may become the first governor in over two decades to open the executive branch up to public records requests, marking a huge step towards increased transparency in the state government.
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
MassLive.com
Gov.-elect Maura Healey reaffirms pledge to deliver progressive tax reform
Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday reaffirmed her pledge to pursue progressive tax reform as she takes office in just over two weeks, citing the need to bolster Massachusetts’ competitive edge. Healey, in an interview on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio, outlined her vision to lower taxes for seniors and...
wgbh.org
Healey says she supports medical aid in dying but leaves details to lawmakers
Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Tuesday reaffirmed her support for the concept of medical aid in dying, but said lawmakers should determine its appropriate processes and safeguards. A day after the state's highest court ruled that the Massachusetts constitution does not protect doctors who provide terminally ill patients a lethal dose...
proclaimerscv.com
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
Overdue report will reflect glut of state revenues
State tax revenues soared over the last two years as Massachusetts has emerged from the pandemic, and the details and impacts of that dynamic are laid out in the annual Statutory Basis Financial Report (SBFR), a comprehensive document accounting for nearly all aspects of the state's finances.
Owners of Northampton nursing home reaches settlement over substance use disorder needs
A Connecticut-based company operating nursing homes throughout Massachusetts, including Northampton, has reached a settlement by the Attorney General's Office over failure to meet the needs of residents with substance use disorder.
westernmassnews.com
Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season. The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Is Going Up On January 1
It's that time of year when we talk about all the things that made news in 2022. A big one? Inflation. You hate it, I hate it, we all hate it. We didn't hate it when we were (or some) receiving COVID financial stimulus benefits, though. I'm not saying federal spending was the sole cause of the inflation mess, but it certainly contributed to it.
nepm.org
Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins reflects on first year in office
Rachael Rollins described her first year as the state’s top federal prosecutor as “bumpy” and said she hopes the investigation into her conduct will not be a distraction from the work of the Massachusetts U.S. attorney’s office. Rollins said she is “still learning the system” in...
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
Comments / 13