Framingham Police Arrest Woman Driving on Suspended License on Drug Distribution Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman last night on multiple drug charges, including distribution of drugs. Police arrested at 11:37 p.m. on December 21 Julie A. Lindner, 38, of 63 Beaver Park Road of Framingham. Police stopped the vehicle she was driving for an “inspection sticker,” said Framingham...
Police arrest Providence man with 3 kilos of cocaine
The arrest came following an investigation into a high volume of drug dealing in the area of Imera Street in Providence.
Fall River Police Arrest Allegedly Armed Man Already Wanted for Shooting Incident
FALL RIVER (WBSM) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting incident last month in Fall River was arrested today and allegedly found to be in possession a loaded firearm without a license to carry. Fall River Police said detectives engaged in surveillance earlier today observed Steven Redondo-Morales,...
WCVB
18-year-old accused of attempting to rape woman after she exited Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — Minutes after a woman reported she was attacked near an MBTA station, police officers dashed to the next station up the line. When a train pulled in, they arrested a teenager in connection with the case. According to the Quincy Police Department, a woman called at...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man arrested for drug trafficking
NEW BEDFORD Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a sizeable drug seizure led to the arrest of a wanted man. On Dec. 20, detectives conducted a search warrant at 83 Pawnee Ct. at the “Shawmut Village,” that lead to the arrest of 41-year-old Felix Berrios Colon.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police arrest wanted man at Shawmut Village, charged with drug trafficking
“New Bedford police detectives have made a sizeable drug seizure and placed a wanted male into custody. On December 20th, detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” executed a search warrant at 83 Pawnee Ct., in the “Shawmut Village” housing complex. As a result of...
Turnto10.com
Police respond to armed robbery at market in Fall River
(WJAR) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Thursday night. The department says it got a call at 9:35 p.m. at the Farm Market on 233 Durfee Street about the armed robbery. The clerk told police a...
Massachusetts Dad Attacked Police Station with Chainsaw and Dangled Young Kids Out of a Window After Officers Refused to Babysit: Cops
A 35-year-old man in Massachusetts was arrested over the weekend for allegedly tried to force his way into a police station using a chainsaw and then dangling his two young children out of a window during a lengthy standoff with law enforcement. Brien Buckley was taken into custody on Sunday...
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large
Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18. A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday. Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large. On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins...
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
whdh.com
DA: Driver arrested on drug, weapons charges after sleeping in running car in Sullivan Square
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was woken up and then arrested on drug and weapons charges after police say they found him sleeping behind the wheel of his running car in Sullivan Square in Charlestown early Monday morning. James Charles Knight, 45, was arrested after an officer saw a...
Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home
NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
frmedia.org
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust
A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Stomach During Boston Gas Station Brawl: DA
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was in the hospital Thursday, Dec. 22, after she was stabbed in the stomach during a fight at a Boston gas station a day before, authorities said. Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Caroline Merck told a judge that doctors were treating Vanessa Parham and h…
Drunk Driver Found Napping On Interstate On-Ramp With Gun, Drugs: DA
A traffic jam on an I-93 on-ramp started early Monday morning after police said an intoxicated man decided to take a nap in his car that was filled with marijuana, more than $8,500 in cash, and a loaded pistol. James Charles Knight, 45, faces charges of operating under the influence, ille…
whdh.com
Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
Teens Say TikTok Trend Led Them To Rob Melrose Mail Carrier At Gunpoint: DA
Two teenagers who police arrested this week and charged with robbing a mail carrier at gun and knifepoint in Melrose said they got the idea from a TikTok. The United States Postal Inspection Service said two 16-year-old Somerville boys were responsible for the midday Dec. 10 robbery. Thei…
Comments / 7