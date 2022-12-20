Read full article on original website
Gary Riley
3d ago
could drugs damaging social order as we know it be imported from China to wreak havoc in America?
Sniper 53
3d ago
The thing to do is to re-install vigilante justice. Any volunteers for a citizens panel
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866
TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police – including from SeaTac – served a...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood gun retailer to pay penalties in high-capacity magazine sales ban enforcement action
Washington State Attorney General’s Office announcement. Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that Lakewood-based WGS Guns will pay $15,000 for intentionally violating Washington’s high-capacity magazine sales ban. This is Ferguson’s second enforcement of the ban. Earlier this month, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns. That...
seattlemedium.com
Addiction, Stolen-Car Hot Spots, Violence In Seattle
Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots. On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. This and gun violence are all happening in and around the area.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors
An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam
A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs, Lying to Law Enforcement
A Centralia woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s three dogs then lying to both the dogs’ owner and law enforcement about who the dogs belonged to. The dogs’ owner noticed the dogs, which watched over the owner’s livestock on a property on...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County sewer rates to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Pierce County announcement. Customers in Pierce County’s sewer service area will see a 3 percent increase in their sewer rates starting Jan. 1, 2023. In November 2021 the Pierce County Council passed Ordinance No. 2021-106, which set the sewer rate as part of the 2022-23 biennial budget. Within the...
seattlemedium.com
Inslee Appoints TaTeasha Davis To Pierce County Superior Court
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of TaTeasha Davis to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James R. Orlando, who is retiring December 31. Since 2020, Davis has been a member of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), a quasi-judicial board with jurisdiction to authorize...
The Suburban Times
2022 in Review
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. It is truly hard to believe that 2022 is ending. I want to extend my thanks to many in the community that have been part of the work accomplished this year. The number of meetings attended, and emails sent pale in comparison to the face-to-face conversations with community members around town, at events or in between meetings. We have some incredibly passionate and creative community members in the 6th district that bring ideas to the table.
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
gigharbornow.org
Derek Young leaving office with legacy of wonkish-ness, bipartisanship
Derek Young’s first campaign for public office, as a 21-year-old Gig Harbor City Council candidate in 1997, came right down to the wire. Taking what he thought was a sabbatical from his studies at the University of Washington, Young challenged incumbent councilwoman Marilyn Owel. He won by three votes.
New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment. The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail...
Missing woman’s family: If she had white privilege, we would have answers
SEATTLE, Wash. — As of Sunday, Mary Johnson-Davis had been missing for 746 days. The Tulalip woman’s face stared out from all corners of the room on posters, banners and red T-shirts, at an event titled “What Happened to Mary Johnson-Davis? Two Years is Too Long” on Sunday.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos M. Watson appointed to National Public Power Council
TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Public Utilities Board Chair Carlos M. Watson was named to a one-year term as an at-large member on the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) Policy Makers Council (PMC) by its Board of Directors. The PMC is made up of local officials from public power...
Pierce County to raise sewer rates for higher maintenance costs
(The Center Square) – Pierce County residents will see a 3% increase in their sewer rates starting next year. In 2023, single-family customers will pay $59.06, multi-family customers will pay $51.59 per unit monthly and businesses customers will pay a basic service charge of $17.67 each month according to the county.
q13fox.com
AG Ferguson announces lawsuits against 3 pharmacy chains for their role in opioid crisis
SEATTLE - Washington state Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday. During the 11:00 a.m. press conference, AG Ferguson announced that he had filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Kroger and Rite Aid - saying that the three companies fueled the opioid crisis in Washington state. Those companies also acquired pharmacy chains like Safeway, QFC, Fred Meyer and Bartell Drugs.
