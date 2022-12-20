ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 7

Gary Riley
3d ago

could drugs damaging social order as we know it be imported from China to wreak havoc in America?

Reply
7
Sniper 53
3d ago

The thing to do is to re-install vigilante justice. Any volunteers for a citizens panel

Reply
6
 

The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866

TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood gun retailer to pay penalties in high-capacity magazine sales ban enforcement action

Washington State Attorney General’s Office announcement. Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that Lakewood-based WGS Guns will pay $15,000 for intentionally violating Washington’s high-capacity magazine sales ban. This is Ferguson’s second enforcement of the ban. Earlier this month, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns. That...
LAKEWOOD, WA
seattlemedium.com

Addiction, Stolen-Car Hot Spots, Violence In Seattle

Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots. On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. This and gun violence are all happening in and around the area.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors

An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior

MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam

A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With

1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County sewer rates to increase Jan. 1, 2023

Pierce County announcement. Customers in Pierce County’s sewer service area will see a 3 percent increase in their sewer rates starting Jan. 1, 2023. In November 2021 the Pierce County Council passed Ordinance No. 2021-106, which set the sewer rate as part of the 2022-23 biennial budget. Within the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Inslee Appoints TaTeasha Davis To Pierce County Superior Court

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of TaTeasha Davis to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James R. Orlando, who is retiring December 31. Since 2020, Davis has been a member of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), a quasi-judicial board with jurisdiction to authorize...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

2022 in Review

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. It is truly hard to believe that 2022 is ending. I want to extend my thanks to many in the community that have been part of the work accomplished this year. The number of meetings attended, and emails sent pale in comparison to the face-to-face conversations with community members around town, at events or in between meetings. We have some incredibly passionate and creative community members in the 6th district that bring ideas to the table.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Justin Ward

Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex

Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Derek Young leaving office with legacy of wonkish-ness, bipartisanship

Derek Young’s first campaign for public office, as a 21-year-old Gig Harbor City Council candidate in 1997, came right down to the wire. Taking what he thought was a sabbatical from his studies at the University of Washington, Young challenged incumbent councilwoman Marilyn Owel. He won by three votes.
GIG HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

AG Ferguson announces lawsuits against 3 pharmacy chains for their role in opioid crisis

SEATTLE - Washington state Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday. During the 11:00 a.m. press conference, AG Ferguson announced that he had filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Kroger and Rite Aid - saying that the three companies fueled the opioid crisis in Washington state. Those companies also acquired pharmacy chains like Safeway, QFC, Fred Meyer and Bartell Drugs.
SEATTLE, WA

